Nominations open for 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize

The nomination period for the seventh annual 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize officially opened yesterday. The awards, sponsored by Sylvan Adams, are presented to seven extraordinary English-speaking olim (immigrants to Israel) who have made a lasting contribution to the State of Israel.The Bonei Zion Prize, established by Nefesh B’Nefesh in September 2013, formally recognizes the achievements of outstanding olim from English-speaking countries and their contribution to the State of Israel.“Year after year, Israel advances across sectors, and olim are continuing to play a pivotal role in the country’s success,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Since the launch of the Bonei Zion Prize in 2013, we have received countless nominations of impressive olim, and are looking forward to receiving this year’s submissions of olim making an impact on the State of Israel.”A prestigious panel of committee members will select the winners from the following categories: Science and Medicine, Community & Non-Profit, Education, Arts, Culture & Sports and Young Leadership, as well as a new category for “Global Impact” – which is open to individuals creating meaningful change and representing Israel through innovation, advocacy and entrepreneurship. In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon a deserving oleh.Eligible candidates for the prize must have made aliyah from an English-speaking country, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom or the United States. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 15, 2020, and may be submitted at www.boneizion.org.il/nominate.