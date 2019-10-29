Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rachel Weisz will portray Elizabeth Taylor in new film

Taylor was married eight times to seven men, had two Jewish husbands and converted to Judaism in 1959.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 29, 2019 05:45
2018 Governors Awards - Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., November 18, 2018 - Rachel Weisz

2018 Governors Awards - Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., November 18, 2018 - Rachel Weisz. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Jewish actress Rachel Weisz has been tapped to play Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor in a new film.

“A Special Relationship” chronicles Taylor’s personal journey from Hollywood actress to activist through the lens of her friendship with her Roger Wall, a gay man who grew up in poverty in the Deep South, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Taylor, who was married eight times to seven men, had two Jewish husbands and converted to Judaism in 1959. She became an active supporter of Israel and Jewish causes. A social activist, Taylor became one of the first major celebrities to publicly join the fight against HIV/AIDS in the 1980s.

Weisz, like Taylor, is British American.


Related Content

October 25, 2019
Over a year later, Argentina’s national soccer team to play in Israel

By JTA STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings