Concert Review: Tears for Fears still rule the world

Menora Mivtahim Arena, Tel Aviv, July 23

By ALEX WINSTON
July 24, 2019 16:05
2 minute read.
Tears for Fears play to a passionate crowd at the Menora Mitvahim Arena, Tel Aviv, July 2019

Tears for Fears play to a passionate crowd at the Menora Mitvahim Arena, Tel Aviv, July 2019. (photo credit: LIOR KETER)

 
English pop rock band Tears for Fears returned to Israel after two years away for a performance Tuesday night at a near-capacity Menorah Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv.

Despite a slightly delayed start, due to electrical problems at the arena, the band more than made up for it with a medley of their well-known pop hits such as “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” and “Mad World.”

Tears for Fears these days consists of long-time front men, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, backed up by a superb backing group of guitar, drums, keyboard and the fantastic Carina Round, who provided back-up vocals. Orzabal and Smith shared singing duty, as they did during the band’s heyday.

As the lights dimmed and smoke filled the stage, singer Lorde’s cover version of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” played out as fans waited expectantly. Suddenly, the familiar intro blared over the speakers and the crowd was soon up on its feet dancing as if it was 1985 all over again.

And that pretty much set the tone for the whole evening.

Hit after hit from their most successful three albums released in the 1980s either had everybody up on their feet, singing and dancing away, or watching on with appreciation as the band showed their musicianship with a tightly arranged set that sounds as good live today as it did on vinyl nearly 40 years ago. There was no time for long-drawn out guitar solos or rambling intros. Just good pop music.

There was no talking between songs either. Orzabal took time out to tell the appreciative crowd what a pleasure it was to return to Tel Aviv after two years, and to say “Todah Rabah,” but apart from that it was all about the music.

The arena may have been having issues last night, but the band certainly had none.

Tracks from their first album, 1983’s "The Hurting", included “Change,” “Pale Shelter” and the wildly-popular “Mad World,” were complimented with later songs such as “Woman In Chains,” and “Head Over Heels.” There was even a time for a sing-along rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep,” much to the delight of the crowd.

In a set list of 15 songs, not one failed to deliver. The band closed the show with a storming rendition of their most famous hit, “Shout,” that left everyone in the crowd desperate for some more.

After nearly 40 years of making music and touring, Tears for Fears showed that they still have the skills and the talent to put on a sublime show.

