Weizmann Institute of Science scores top 25 in EU ranking system

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot was ranked among the top 25 research institutes in the world in two main categories by U-Multirank, 2019, according to a statement released by the university on Tuesday.
U-Multirank is a user-driven ranking system developed on the initiative of the European Commission by an independent consortium, led by the Center for Higher Education (CHE) in Germany, the Center for Higher Education Policy Studies (CHEPS) at the University of Twente and the Center for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) from Leiden University, both in the Netherlands, and the Foundation for Knowledge and Development (Fundación CYD) in Spain.
Since 2014 several hundred universities in over 70 countries have been evaluated according to the system. Weizmann is one of the eight Israeli institutions assessed by U-Multirank. It scored top-25 for 2019 in the two categories of “Top-Cited Publications” and “Patents Awarded.”
“This ranking shows that our striving for excellence – our basic drive to conduct curiosity-based research and investigate the workings of nature – is paying off,” commented Daniel Zajfman, President of the Weizmann Institute of Science. “Not only are we among the best in the world in our scientific impact, but our approach to research has reaped impressive results in bringing the fruits of science to benefit humanity.”
