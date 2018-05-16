Archeology is changing the (sur)face of Jerusalem

Archaeologist Eilat Mazar of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem discusses findings near the archaeological site known as the City of David. (photo credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN)

RECENT EXCAVATIONS in and around Jerusalem’s Old City are helping to understand what the city looked like two and three thousand years ago.In an area below the southern wall of the Temple Mount, across the road from the City of David, Hebrew University Prof. Eilat Mazar revealed construction and fortification walls, which she contends date back to the time of King Solomon.