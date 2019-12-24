The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish World: Thai sex-workers, Austrian-Jewish memories - and art

A new museum of Bangkok’s notorious red-light district is the brainchild of a ‘culturally Jewish’ Austrian with a colorful family history.

By TIBOR KRAUSZ  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 18:59
Patpong memories (photo credit: TIBOR KRAUSZ)
Patpong memories
(photo credit: TIBOR KRAUSZ)
In his newly opened Patpong Museum, dedicated to Bangkok’s eponymous red-light district, Michael Messner, acting as a guide, is showing me a miniature replica of the streets that are right outside. The model, constructed painstakingly to scale by the long-term Bangkok resident from Vienna and his local team, is a pitch-perfect imitation of the narrow, nondescript alleys of Patpong that come alive only at night and have long served as a pillar of the Thai capital’s sex-tourism industry.
 
Home to a night market for tourists with cheap souvenirs, fake designer watches and myriad knockoffs on offer, Patpong features utilitarian low-rises that house sordid, dimly lit go-go bars whose unventilated interiors are permeated by cigarette smoke and musty odors. Women and transgender women in skimpy bikinis gyrate around chrome poles on stages, ready to sit with customers in return for overpriced “lady drinks.”   
 
Business at these bars is predicated on many foreign men’s proclivity to part with their money in the company of scantily dressed young Thai women. By paying a so-called “bar fine” (anywhere between $20 and $50) to an establishment, a punter can take the hostess or dancer of his choice out for the night to spend some private time with her on mutually agreed terms.    
 
Messner, 42, owns a popular fetish club, two go-go bars and an art gallery, as well as shares in a nightclub, a karaoke bar, and an Irish pub. But it’s his new museum – his personal paean to Patpong – that he seems to cherish most. Inside its main exhibit room the Austrian is just recounting a storied period in the Bangkok neighborhood’s colorful history when he suddenly stops short. A stamp-sized plastic sign over a miniature go-go bar, he notices, has been broken off in his model of Patpong’s streets, probably by a visitor who brushed up against it. 
 
Visibly upset, Messner calls over the receptionist and tells her to have it fixed ASAP. “The worst thing in a museum is things out of order. Everything has to be in place,” he explains to the Thai woman. “Details are important. Impressions matter.”
 
The impression he himself creates is of a man who is a stickler for detail. As he guides me around the premises, where exhibits blend erotica with Vietnam War-era history, he pauses briefly at framed, wall-mounted photographs that appear slightly askew to him; he proceeds to align them carefully to ensure they are perfectly horizontal.  
 
The Austrian expatriate has invested $500,000 of his own money in the Patpong Museum, a 300-square-meter venue housed on the second floor of a three-story building underneath Messner’s Black Pagoda, a go-go bar that is mounted over a street in the style of a skyway and features large glass walls on two sides, offering peeks from the outside into the goings-on within. “I grew up with exhibitions,” Messner says. “My father was very successful commercially as an artist.” 
 
A sociable man who is a dead ringer for Israeli politician Naftali Bennett, Messner wears his thinning hair pulled into a wee ponytail – a tonsorial choice that has earned him the nickname P’Juk (“Brother Top Knot”) from his Thai friends. “This was my father’s hairstyle. He lost most of his hair, too,” he observes. “We’ve had the tradition of Samson in my family – keep your hair even if you don’t have much left,” he laughs.
 
Messner is a son of Ernst Fuchs, a renowned Jewish-Austrian artist and Holocaust survivor who was born in Vienna in 1930 and became a founder of the Vienna School of Fantastic Realism in 1948. Fuchs soon relocated to Paris, where, penniless, he lived on the street for a while. “Salvador Dali found him an apartment,” Messner says.  
 
In 1956, Fuchs moved to Israel where he lived in the Benedictine order’s Dormition Abbey on Mount Zion, working as a church painter and creating religiously inspired, erotically-charged pieces. “I always occupied myself with a kind of painting that renders pictures other people see in dreams or hallucinations,” Fuchs once explained.  
 
During his long career, the Viennese polymath, who died at age 85 in 2015, would go on to create thousands of artworks – paintings, prints, sculptures, stage designs, architectural designs, even poems and songs. Adopting a Mischtechnik, or mixed technique, of layering paint by combining egg tempera with oil-based paints and resins to attain a luminous effect, Fuchs frequently turned to mystical and mythological themes inspired both by the Hebrew Bible and the Gospels. 
 
“He was very much into mysticism,” Messner says. Fuchs sought to create an artistic form of religious syncretism between Judaism and Christianity, his ancestral faith and his adopted religion. “My father wanted to create a bridge between them in his art,” he adds. 
Read More...


Tags thailand jewish sex
