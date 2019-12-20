267 million peoples' personal information leaked through Facebook

A security researcher found a database containing information of Facebook users' names and phone numbers for 267 million users of the famous social media platform, according to Forbes magazine.Bob Diachenko was the security researcher who discovered the breach, which may allow leaked information to be used by telemarketers and the like. The list was completely public, according to the report.Facebook has been criticized repeatedly in recent years for its regularly compromised security systems."We are looking into this issue, but believe this is likely information obtained before changes we made in the past few years to better protect people's information," Facebook said in a statement, according to Android Central.On Tuesday, seven Facebook accounts belonging to StandWithUs were hacked.