BIRD Energy to fund 7 Israel-US clean energy projects

Each project is conducted by a US-Israeli partnership, and the selected projects address energy challenges and opportunities and focus on commercializing clean energy technologies.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 21:55
Seven new innovative clean energy projects were selected by the US Energy Department, the Israel Energy Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority to receive $6.4 million through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program.
Founded in 2009, BIRD Energy is part of the BIRD Foundation, formed by US and Israeli governments in 1977 to generate mutually beneficial cooperation between companies in both countries. Since then, the program has funded 49 innovative clean energy projects with government investment funds totaling at $38m., in addition to the $49m. funds from the private sector.
Each project is conducted by a US-Israeli partnership, and the selected projects address energy challenges and opportunities and focus on commercializing clean energy technologies. This serves to improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and support innovation.
The seven projects approved this year were:
  • Chakratec Ltd. (Lod, Israel) and Blink Charging Co. (Miami Beach, FL) will develop and demonstrate boosting EV charging through energy storage system.
  • EcoPlant Technological Innovation Ltd. (Kibbutz Gevim, Israel) and Atlas Machine and Supply, Inc. (Louisville, KY) will develop a novel solution to optimize energy efficiency and improve the quality of compressed air systems for the food and beverage industry.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (Haifa, Israel) and Ballard Unmanned Systems Inc. (Southborough, MA), will develop a hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing drone for long endurance and zero emission.
  • Eta-Bar Ltd.  (Petah-Tikva, Israel) and Adesto Technologies Corp. (Santa Clara, CA), will develop an efficient power supply for grid connected electronic devices.
  • Exency Ltd. (Sderot, Israel) and Brayton Energy, LLC (Hampton, NH), will develop a low cost and high efficiency solid biomass and solid waste fueled electricity generation system.
  • Netafim Irrigation (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Polaris Energy Services (San Luis Obispo, CA), will develop an integrated irrigation & energy management system.
  • Ramot at Tel-Aviv University Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Gas Technologies LLC (Walloon Lake, MI), will develop scalable production of a novel methane dry reforming catalyst and its implementation into a synthetic fuel plant.

“The BIRD Energy program continues to deliver results, to the benefit of both the United States and Israel," said US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. "The innovative clean energy companies awarded to date have commercialized seven new energy technologies and attracted more than $450m. in follow on investment, creating jobs in both countries. I’m excited by the prospect of awardees announced today to contribute to continued success of the program.”
"This collaboration enables both countries to promote joint development of technologies in diversified areas, and bringing them to commercialization in a short time,” said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Each project selected by BIRD Energy has been highly vetted, and only those deemed technologically meritorious projects along with those that are most likely to commercialize and bring about significant impact are selected.
Under the program, selected partnerships must contribute at least 50% to project costs. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties should the project enjoy commercial success.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


