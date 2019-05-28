Norwegian Cruise Lines president: We want to double Israeli market

THE MS Insignia, which docked at Haifa Port last week..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Only three to four years ago, cruise giant Norwegian Cruise Lines counted just a few hundred Israeli guests among its customers. Today, Israel represents the American company’s seventh largest market, and it has ambitious plans to attract many more guests.
“Our regional vice president, Nick Wilkinson, identified Israel as a deep potential market, we started putting a little resources in, and we really found that our Norwegian Cruise Lines products resonated with the Israeli consumer,” President International for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Harry Sommer told The Jerusalem Post.
“For a country the size of Israel to be our seventh largest market is nothing short of amazing, and we’re not done. One of the reasons I come here so often is because we see huge future potential too. We think we can double this market in the next two to three years.”
Last week, MS Insignia, the Regatta-class cruise ship of Norwegian Cruise Line brand Oceania, arrived at Haifa Port for the first time since its $180 million renovation and upgrade as part of the company’s OceaniaNEXT program.
The ship, a premium-class liner, has a capacity of 854 guests and 400 staff members, four restaurants not requiring reservation, lounges, casinos, bars, spa and international-standard fitness center.
“We’re really looking for Israel to take a disproportionate amount of our company’s current growth, and the Insignia looks better today than the day she was launched,” said Sommer.
“As people become more experienced cruisers, such as our Israeli customers, they start looking for higher-end products. We set out to make our Oceania ships better than new.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>