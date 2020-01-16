Court shuts doors on Amnesty bid to revoke NSO license

A court shut the doors on Thursday to Amnesty International’s request to revoke NSO’s export license in a case with massive national security and human rights implications.Tel Aviv District Court Judge Rachel Barkai did allow Amnesty lawyer, Itai Mack, to make some arguments before a huge media presence about the importance of keeping part of the case open to the public. At first, Judge Barkai even suggested allowing all of Mack’s arguments to be open to the media and only closing the hearing for the Defense Ministry’s arguments in favor of maintaining NSO’s license.However, after state lawyer Sara Bilu said that this would make it look like the government was admitting to Amnesty’s accusations of human rights violations against the defense ministry and against NSO, Judge Barkai abruptly reversed herself.A couple dozen government officials and lawyers from the defense ministry were present, showing the huge importance that the government places on keeping the case classified.Amnesty representative Gil Naveh said that the decision to close off the hearing as well as NSO’s selling of its powerful offensive cyber operations was “harmful to Israeli democracy. It is outrageous that we are being gagged.”On the other hand, even the little bit of the hearing which was public was not a given.After extensive delays dating back to May, Judge Barkai finally forced the state and NSO to show up in open court at least for a short period.The primary allegations against NSO are that its Pegasus software has been used by non-democratic governments to spy on journalists and dissidents and that the Defense Ministry has failed to carry out proper oversight.In a statement on Wednesday, the defense ministry did not comment directly on whether it had sought a dismissal or gag order but said its supervision of defense exports was “subject to constant scrutiny and periodic assessments.”The ministry added that it does not comment on specific licenses.The Israeli company’s cellphone hacking software, Pegasus, has been linked to political surveillance in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which researches digital surveillance, security, privacy and accountability.In October, WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc, sued NSO in the US federal court in San Francisco, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of about 1,400 users across four continents.Targets of the alleged hacking spree included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.NSO has said, and the Wall Street Journal has reported, that since the WhatsApp lawsuit, key counter-terror probes in Europe tracking ISIS agents have gone dark.For example, a European counter-terror official told the Wall Street Journal that as soon as the case broke and WhatsApp sent out a warning, an ISIS agent stopped using the cellphone from which they had gained significant intelligence.In a series of meetings with top NSO officials, the Jerusalem Post reported that NSO not only denies the allegations against it and presents itself as a huge helpful tool in the fight against terror and organized crime, but that it also has support from many EU countries.According to NSO sources, many EU countries are unconcerned by either the Israeli lawsuit or the US Facebook lawsuit and are mostly just concerned that they continue to have NSO's services to fight terror.In addition, NSO sources implied that the highest levels in Israel view its company as a form of diplomacy since it can provide services to Middle Eastern countries for fighting terror which then brings those countries closer to Israel.NSO also committed last year to UN guidelines related to observing human rights. Amnesty says that the UN guidelines are a fig leaf and that nothing has changed. It says that until NSO reveals more about abuses from its clients, which NSO admits occurred in at least three cases, it cannot be trusted.In Amnesty’s case, brought by members and supporters of its Israel office, the organization said NSO continues to profit from its spyware being used to commit abuses against activists across the world and the Israeli government has “stood by and watched it happen.”“The best way to stop NSO’s powerful spyware products reaching repressive governments is to revoke the company’s export license, and that is exactly what this legal case seeks to do,” said Danna Ingleton, deputy director of Amnesty Tech.Amnesty Tech is described on Amnesty International’s website as a global collective of advocates, hackers, researchers and technologies challenging “the systematic threat to our rights” by surveillance-based businesses.Ingleton called for the hearings in Tel Aviv to be conducted in open court, saying the Defense Ministry “must not be allowed to hide behind a veil of secrecy when it comes to human rights abuses”.The ministry in a statement said its licensing assessments took into account various considerations such as “the security clearance of the product and assessment of the country toward which the product will be marketed.”“The issue of protecting human rights is a major factor in the process, as are policy and security considerations,” it added in the statement on Tuesday.