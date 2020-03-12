Cyber 2.0 aims to protect workers at home from cyberattacks

As businesses increasingly request that their employees work from home, beyond their organizational security systems, they can find their themselves increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.Malicious emails sent to employees within the organization, for example, are likely to be blocked by existing systems. Yet once working remotely, malicious messages, pop-up ads or spyware can enable password theft or even remote control. Rishon Lezion-based cybersecurity company Cyber 2.0 describes likely efforts to target employees at home as the "new golden way of hackers" into businesses.Accordingly, the company is already adapting its technology - blocking cyberattacks within and outside the organizational system - to a new configuration, enabling "employees to work from home and continue to be protected."An agent is added to home computers, which directly communicates with the company's server and maps real-time network activity on the computer, without reading user content. At the same time, the company says, the agent "prevents the spread of information or the spread of ransom viruses" to other computers and remote networks used for work. While malware is blocked automatically, IT managers are notified of the attempted attack for their own information.Founded in 2015 by Hertzel Ozer and Erez Kaplan, Cyber 2.0 is known for its infamous hacking challenges, boasting a system that “total defense against the spread of cyberattacks” within companies’ organizational networks and even offering lucrative cash prizes.