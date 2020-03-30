The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cyber 2.0 to hold home-based hack competition

If no hacker succeeds in breaking into the system from home, the company will donate NIS 10,000 reward to support 'The Good Guys Association'.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2020 14:27
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Cyber 2.0, a leading Israeli cybersecurity company, has launched a unique competition – try hacking the company’s defense systems, this time from home.
If no hacker succeeds in breaking into the system from home, the company will donate 10,000 NIS reward to support "The Good Guys Association", which donates, during the year, packages of essential products to those in need.
 
Cyber 2.0, which provides protection against the spread of cyber attacks in organizations, recently launched its services as a cloud-based service. The service allows organizations to download an agent from the company's website, and install cyber protection 2.0 remotely on the organization's computers.

In addition, cloud service enables organizations to connect employees working from home. Recently, organizations have begun to install a "secure line" for home-based workers. This secure line ensures that only an approved employee is connected to the organization.  If the approved employee's computer at home is infected, the secure line will not work.

The Cyber 2.0 solution enables remote installation of Cyber 2.0 software in the employee's home, and therefore prevents the possibility of an infected employee's home computer to connect to the organization and infect it.

Till now, Cyber 2.0 has had two major Hackers Challenges, one in Israel and the other in the United States. Both required hackers to try and break into Cyber 2.0’s systems at the location where the hackathon was being held. None of the hackers succeeded, including private hackers, companies, specialized military units and more. 

The challenge will take place on April 6, 2020, from 11am to 3pm (Jerusalem, Israel time).

Cyber 2.0 was founded in 2015 by Hertzel Ozer, former CEO and chairman of HOT, and Erez Kaplan Haelion, who developed the system that operates in Israel and in the United States.


