Israel can build robots to wipe out cyber crime: ex-'Israeli NSA' chief

Robots can be built and trained to outpace and wipe out the majority of cyber criminal’s capacity to harm society, a former chief of IDF Unit 8200 (the “Israeli NSA”) said Tuesday.

IDF Brig. Gen. (ret.) Ehud Schneorson made the statement in a speech at the Cybertech TLV 2019. His speech focused on the role of robots in cyber security.

Schneorson said that eventually artificial intelligence techniques could be used to train robots to sufficiently understand a wide range of cyber attacks that would essentially put cyber criminals out of business.

One problem he noted was that even the smartest robots have trouble if attacks come at them “not only in an evolutionary way, but in a revolutionary way – new methods of attack.”

He said the solution was that robots could be challenged in their training with simulated new methods of attack by red-teams to improve their ability to anticipate unexpected moves.

The former Israeli NSA chief acknowledged that nation-state cyber powers would always have the time and resources to overcome even the smartest robots. However, he said that wiping out the majority of cyber crime would make the entire cyber ecosystem more stable and allow cyber defense experts to focus more on threats from countries.



He gave anecdote about the progress that has already been made since a meeting he had with then-IDF intelligence chief Aviv Kochavi, now the IDF chief-of-staff, when Schneorsen was still in the IDF six years ago. He said that Kochavi told him, “the biggest problem we have in cyber is that [IDF] management doesn’t understand it. They think its some kind of black magic."



Schneorson said that now the army better understands it.

