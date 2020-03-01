The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Foreword to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change report

Israel has overcome overwhelming challenges, such as water scarcity and poor land conditions, to emerge as a world leader in agriculture and water management technologies.

By TONY BLAIR  
MARCH 1, 2020 08:58
Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change and former prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (photo credit: THE TONY BLAIR INSTITUTE FOR GLOBAL CHANGE)
Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change and former prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
(photo credit: THE TONY BLAIR INSTITUTE FOR GLOBAL CHANGE)
For many in the world, Israel is most often discussed in the context of the Israel/Palestinian dispute and hopes for its peaceful conclusion. But alongside this long-running political question has been the emergence of Israel as a successful, modern and innovative nation. In fact, Israel has overcome overwhelming challenges, such as water scarcity and poor land conditions, to emerge as a world leader in agriculture and water management technologies – spanning the spectrum of low to hi-tech solutions for small-holder farmers and large conglomerates.
In recent years, arising out of my intensive engagement with Israel and Africa, I have been approached by numerous African leaders seeking to connect to and learn from Israel’s agricultural miracle. Through these various interactions I have come to see first-hand just how much Israel has to offer others from its experience in “making the desert bloom” – building a thriving agriculture sector under conditions of considerable adversity. Africa is on the rise. With a predicted four billion people in just 80 years’ time and half its territory as yet uncultivated, Africa has the potential not only to feed itself, but be the primary exporter of food products to a hungry world.
We are already witnessing varied signs of development and economic transformation across the African continent and yet the scope for further and faster growth is immense. This is where learning from the lessons from a country like Israel will be so valuable and is precisely why the Institute has produced this report. It identifies how Israel developed its current capabilities from its starting point – when agricultural and institutional capacity and its GDP per capita were at similar levels to those of many developing countries today. Every country is unique and each has to chart its own course, yet certain principles and insights are universal.
The lessons one can draw from the way Israel structured itself from the early years are relevant for governments, farmers, markets and development partners. The Institute’s report examines the drivers behind Israel’s agricultural success, highlighting the key principles that should be applied across Africa and providing insights for developing countries seeking to drive and implement a transformative agenda in their respective agricultural sectors. These examples of best practice include being market-led, focusing on education for farmers, aggregating farming units, developing a research capability and targeting government infrastructure spending to drive economic transformation.
A striking example is the way Israel overcame acute water shortages with the dramatic decision to build a national water carrier to transport water from Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) in the North to the Negev desert in the South, a decision that revolutionized Israel’s water distribution network and enabled Israel to farm the desert. From my conversations with many world leaders, I know the demand for agricultural solutions to revolutionize the sector is great and hope the lessons of this report for both governments and development partners can be an important step in meeting that demand. I am passionate about the work my Institute does to equip Africa’s leaders to drive practical change to benefit their people. Agriculture is a critical area within this work and I believe Israel’s agriculture experience is an invaluable tool in furthering our shared ambition for Africa’s future.
*Link to full report on TBI website: institute.global/advisory/how-israel-became-world-leader-agriculture-and-water


