Hackathon seeks to find solutions for coronavirus challenges

A virtual hackathon was held throughout Thursday night titled "HackCorona" intended to find solutions to the many challenges arising from restrictions placed by the government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.The hackathon, organized by Birthright Excel in collaboration with MIT and the 8200 Alumni Association, began Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and will end Friday at noon. Approximately 150 participants, all speaking in English, are working together over the video conferencing platform Zoom to battle the coronavirus issues. The large sum of people were split up into groups, each of which is targeting a new and innovative solution to a different challenge which arose due to the necessary care people throughout the world need to take in order to stop the spread and "flatten the curve" of COVID-19.One challenge that the hackathon intends to battle is that of remote work. Approximately 54,000 people in Israel were put out of work as a result of businesses closing until the coronavirus restrictions blow over. A majority of them are on unpaid leave. Remote work would allow certain lines of work to continue their jobs from home, maintaining an income in harsh times.Another challenge the hackathon intends to cope with is how to reach vulnerable communities, such as the elderly or people with preexisting health conditions, and explain the required precautions necessary to maintain their good health.Fake news is an additional ongoing issue surrounding coronavirus which the hackathon intends to deal with, as rumors and incorrect claims revolve on social media and make the issue of the illness a confusing subject for many.Participants are also asked to deal with the educational system shutting down, leading to students and teachers alike being kept in isolation, which requires distance learning as a method of educating when every other option is shut down.The partakers are also offered to find their own challenge to face in their developments.