Israel and Cameroon inaugurate 3D printing facility in Yaoundé

Ambassador Ran Gidor at the inauguration of the facility.
(photo credit: MFA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Cameron inaugurated a 3D printing facility which utilizes Israeli technology and equipment, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Wednesday.
The Israeli company SELA Educational Initiatives Limited helped to build the facility which is located in the high-tech center of the Polytechnic National Advanced School of Engineering in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé.
About 40% of 3D printers worldwide are manufactured by Israeli companies. The new facility is the first of its kind in Africa—it relies on the latest 3D software for prototyping and includes twenty-three advanced 3D printing machines.
The Israeli embassy in Yaounde has been involved in the development of the university's high-tech center since its establishment.
During the inauguration of the facility, Cameroon's Education Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo thanked Israel and praised "the product of its ingenuity known since ancient times." Israel's Ambassador to Cameroon Ran Gidor expressed the hope that Cameroon will become “the Silicon Valley of Africa."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>