The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Meet Sisense - Israel's latest "unicorn"

A "unicorn," first coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee, refers to privately-owned tech start-up companies boasting a rare valuation exceeding $1b.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 10, 2020 18:32
Sisense CEO Amir Orad (photo credit: SISENSE)
Sisense CEO Amir Orad
(photo credit: SISENSE)
Business intelligence company Sisense became the latest member of Israel's "unicorn" club on Thursday, raising a funding round of over $100 million that subsequently values the company at over $1b.
A "unicorn," first coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee, refers to privately-owned tech start-up companies boasting a rare valuation exceeding $1b.
Founded in 2004 by five Israel entrepreneurs based in Netanya, Sisense's platform assists developers and engineers from more than 2,000 organizations worldwide to simplify complex data and build analytic apps to deliver accessible insights. 
The rapidly-expanding company, headquartered in New York City today, names leading firms including Philips, Nasdaq and Tinder among its customers.
The latest investment, the company says, will "accelerate innovation and scale across the globe." Insight Partners, which opened its first international office in Tel Aviv last year, led the funding round, with participation from Access Industries' Israeli investments entity Claltech and a series of existing investors.
"We have enjoyed watching the Sisense momentum in the past 12 months, the traction from its customers as well as from industry-leading analysts for the company’s cloud-native platform and new AI capabilities," said Insight Partners managing director Jeff Horing, announcing the investment.
"That coupled with seeing more traction and success with leading companies in our portfolio and outside, led us to want to continue and grow our relationship with the company and lead this funding round."
The funding will be used to bolster Sisense's sales, marketing and development efforts to increase its market share, said the company in a statement. While Sisense has expanded its presence to offices in multiple continents, the company's Ramat Gan team is responsible for much of its technological development.
"With annual recurring revenues of over $100 million for fiscal year 2019, and more than 2,000 customers ranging from Expedia to Philips, Tinder to Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army, we have demonstrated market success, scale, and traction," said Sisense CEO Amir Orad,  “We are honored to have these reputable investment partners support our growth strategy and continue on our fast track.”
The deal concludes a busy week of Israeli business for private equity firm Insight Partners, which announced an agreement to acquire Israeli-founded cybersecurity company Armis in a deal valued at $1.1 billion on Tuesday. The agreement represents the largest acquisition of a private Israeli cybersecurity company to date.
According to Tel Aviv-based nonprofit Start-Up Nation Central, Israel is the leading country in terms of "unicorns" per capita. Several Israeli companies joined the prestigious club in 2019, including cybersecurity company Riskified; insurance tech firm Lemonade; small business-focused start-up Next Insurance; visual app developer Lightricks; and task management platform Monday.com.


Tags startup business finance start up nation start-up big data data
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel: The boneheaded and the brilliant? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Kindergarten lesson is unlikely to work for Iran, Israel in the long run By YAAKOV KATZ
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by