The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

New Israeli tech prevents terror attack and water theft

The innovative start-up Hydrantech has launched an electric bracelet that can be attached to the nozzle of a fire-hydrant to detect theft and terror.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 26, 2020 10:17
girl plays in water from fire hydrant (photo credit: AP)
girl plays in water from fire hydrant
(photo credit: AP)
Hydrantech has found an innovative way to detect unusual water flows.
Dovik Barkay recalls that a few years ago in Safed, “someone stole some gasoline, but the police caught up to him. He couldn’t just throw the gasoline away on the street – it would smell – so he found a hydrant and poured the gasoline inside. For three months, people in Safed couldn’t drink the water,” he told Israel21c.
Barkay's innovative tech addresses that exact problem: How can we monitor water flows so as to prevent water theft and terror attacks that would involve poisoning water.
Barkay recently launched Hydrantech, a startup, based in Ramat Yishay in northern Israel.
Brakay has degrees in law, industrial engineering and medical device development and this is not his first attempt at developing water-tech. But Hydrantech is based on a very innovative idea. 
How it works
Hydrantech has developped a smart electronic bracelet that can be attached to the nozzle of a fire hydrant to monitor water coming in and out of a fire-hydrant. Each Hydrantech electronic bracelet has a cellular transmitter that communicates its status to a central control hub. The sensors in the bracelet can "feel" the flow of water and data is sent to the Hydrantech cloud where a software interprets whether water is moving out or in. The Hydrantech interface runs on a regular web browser and if there's any problem an alarm will appear in the browser and on mobile devices.
The technology will therefore warn in real time a city's authorities if the water presents any security issues - whether it is because water is potentially being stolen or because there's a possibility that the water has been poisoned.
Hydrantech technology has already been launched in different Israeli municipalities, including Haifa, Petah Tikva, Safed, Rosh Ha’ayin and Tel Aviv. The fee of about $3 per hydrant covers the bracelet, the monitoring software, cellular service, battery changes and software upgrades.
Today, Hydrantech has raised about $1 million with private investors and is currently raising more funds. The company employs seven people already, and will little competition in the market, it is expected to grow even more in the next few years.
Hydrantech has many plans for the future including developing the technology so it can also detect underground water leakage, measure temperature and humidity and even provide data about earthquakes.
Israel is an expert in water tech. Every year, thousand from all around the world come to the country’s annual Watec conference where hundreds of companies display world changing water-related technologies.


Tags technology high tech water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by