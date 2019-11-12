NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

New fund targets Israeli, European enterprise tech start-ups

Fund founder: our unique perspective is 'informed by the Israeli experience'.

Angular Ventures founder and general partner, Gil Dibner. (photo credit: PR)
Angular Ventures founder and general partner, Gil Dibner.
(photo credit: PR)
International venture capital fund Angular Ventures announced the closure of its debut $41 million fund on Tuesday, focusing on early-stage enterprise technology companies based in Europe and Israel.
Founded by experienced London-based Israeli investor Gil Dibner, Angular initially set out to raise a $25m. debut fund, but ultimately closed the fund with $41m. in capital raised exclusively from commercial investors.
The fund aims to rapidly enable expansion of European and Israeli start-ups in the United States, where the fund operates a New York office.
Angular, operating in stealth mode for nearly two years, has built a portfolio of 12 companies to date, investing in start-ups located in Israel, the UK, Finland, Romania and other European countries.
The firm, which raised approximately 60% of its debut fund’s capital in the United States, typically invests between $250,000 and $1.5m. in early-stage start-ups.
“Angular is bringing a new perspective to early-stage venture capital outside the United States, particularly in Europe and Israel,” Dibner, who serves as general partner of the firm, told The Jerusalem Post. “That perspective is informed by the Israeli experience, which is that it’s possible to build impactful, very successful, enterprise technology businesses in the United States or globally, having started the business outside the United States.”
The fund, Dibner said, seeks to reimagine early-seed venture capital in Europe and Israel by focusing on a single sector, removing geographical borders to investing and establishing a US platform to support the global expansion of start-ups.
“We’re bringing on an age of post-geographic venture capital,” said Dibner. “We couldn’t have done that if we didn’t have the Israeli experience we had, and the focus on Israel that we have.”
Of the fund’s first 12 investments, five have American venture capital firms as co-investors, seven were led or co-led by Angular, and four have already raised additional capital at a higher valuation.
The fund is backed by a list of leading advisers, including JFrog founder Fred Simon, SiSense and Firebolt founder Eldad Farkash, marketing executive Guy Poreh, Google VP of Product Management Jerry Dischler, and Sozo Ventures founder Phil Wickham.


Tags israeli entrepreneurs start up nation investment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Daniel Schatz Destruction of Poland’s Jewish community in 1968: A remaining open wound By DANIEL SCHATZ
Liat Collins My word: When dates with history are lost in cyberspace By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the fold - Their loss, not ours By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by