The best High-tech companies to work at

A new list by Dan & Bradstreet showed at which companies are the employees most pleased in

By OMRI RON
September 30, 2019 06:41
A new ranking of the best High-tech companies to work in has been published.

In first place, taking Google's place from last year is Microsoft, Tabula at 2nd, 3rd going to Google, Soluto at 4th and at 5th is Playtika.

According to Efrat Segev, the CEO of information of and research at Dan & Bradstreet: "After years where the same companies were at the top of the list, it seems as though Israeli High-tech giants have managed to catch up. This despite the high standards the international companies have put up. It shows the maturity of industry that it can make high level alternatives to talented potential employees"

The High-tech industry in Israel currently employs 9% of the market, making quite a small industry in comparison to how influential it is to the Israeli economy.

Israel has been known around the world as a start-up nation, mostly about up and coming high-tech companies it produces. Many of which later go on to be sold to international companies who have taken interest in what it is the company initially developed.



