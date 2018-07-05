July 05 2018
|
Tammuz, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

US hedge fund giant considering to buy-up Israeli utility Bezeq

“It’s a new and serious player – the largest actor yet – to make a bid for Bezeq,” said the market source.

By
July 5, 2018 20:49
2 minute read.
The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen.

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Highland Capital Partners – a $14 billion US private equity firm – is looking to purchase Israeli telecom utility Bezeq’s controlled shares, according to market sources who first leaked the news to The Jerusalem Post.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the giant hedge fund would be buying up roughly 26% of Bezeq’s shares worth an estimated NIS 1.2 billion – all of which are owned by controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


If everything goes well – on regulatory end, legal side and regarding the soundness of Bezeq's balance sheet -- Highland Capital could make a formal offer in a manner of weeks, said a source who is closely acquainted with the negotiations.

“It’s a new and serious player – the largest actor yet – to make a bid for Bezeq,” said the market source.

The move would buy out Elovitch’s stakes – who is currently under criminal investigation. Elovitch is accused of offering to promote positive coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his news portal Walla!, in exchange for regulatory benefits.

Elovitch allegedly intervened in the 2015 merger of Bezeq and satellite TV unit YES.

It’s dubbed “Case 4000,” in a series of police probes plaguing Netanyahu. Elovitch is a family friend of Netanyahu’s, and since the fallout emerged, he has distanced himself from Bezeq’s daily operations.



The owner of Bezeq is Internet Gold, and it’s up to the board of directors to agree to sell Elovitch’s shares.

Other possible buyers for Bezeq include American philanthropist and World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder, along with rumored interest from the Neuman brothers and diamond dealer Naty Saidoff.

Israeli venture firm Silver Road Capital is helping to connect Highland Capital with Bezeq. The firm is comprised of three partners – former Ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon, Steve Lavin and Lior Maimon.

When Silver Road Capital was asked for more detail on the pending acquisition, its chairman demurred.

“This is good news for Bezeq, for Bezeq shareholders, employees and it’s also good news for the Israeli economy,” Ayalon told the Post.

Highland Capital is also looking at investing in a number of other Israeli businesses, specifically hi-tech start-ups.

“They are here to stay. They are looking at other businesses here, through Silver Road Capital,” Ayalon added.

Bezeq has gone through recent tumult, with the arrest of its former CEO Stella Handler in conjunction with Netanyah-related police probes.

Last month, the utility announced that its new CEO, Dudu Mizrahi, would take charge on September 1.


Related Content

VDroom, an Israeli startup, is launching a tech platform to provide virtual reality viewing
July 4, 2018
Israeli start-up changing the way how we sell virtual reality

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut