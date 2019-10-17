Pakistan regains status as favored tourist destination

ISLAMABAD – In March 2019, Pakistan introduced an e-visa policy.“Pakistan opening its doors to the world is the manifestation of the new confidence that the security situation has significantly changed and Pakistan is now quite secure,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an address at the inaugural ceremony.

