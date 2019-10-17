Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pakistan regains status as favored tourist destination

Improved security control in face of terrorism shifts focus to country’s beauty, diversity

By ARSHAD MEHMOOD / THE MEDIA LINE
October 17, 2019 22:17
The Kalash valley. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

ISLAMABAD – In March 2019, Pakistan introduced an e-visa policy.

“Pakistan opening its doors to the world is the manifestation of the new confidence that the security situation has significantly changed and Pakistan is now quite secure,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an address at the inaugural ceremony.

