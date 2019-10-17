The unsung righteous gentile

Regardless of how close we are to any of our relatives or friends, there is much that we don't know about them and never thought to ask until it was too late. That's what happened to Baptist Pastor Chris Edmonds when one of his daughters received a school assignment to write a family history.When discussing the assignment with his daughter, he suggested that she write about his father, Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who was the youngest master sergeant in the US Army during World War II.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });