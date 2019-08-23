23 years ago, 23 people were murdered just north of Mea Shearim

On the 21st of the Hebrew month of Av in the year 5763, 23 people were killed and more than 130 wounded when a Palestinian suicide bomber detonated a five-kilogram device on an Egged bus #2 in the heart of the Beit Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem.



Beit Yisrael is a predominantly Haredi neighborhood in central Jerusalem, just north of Mea Shearim.



The Hebrew date falls on Friday, August 23 this year - marking 23 years since these 23 people were killed.

The attackers, members of the Hamas terrorist organization, murdered seven children. Many of the passengers were returning from prayer at the Kotel. The attack happened on the eve of the Hebrew month of Elul, the last month of the year, and time of year when many seek repentance and renewal in preparation for Rosh Hashanah.

Six terrorists were involved in the attack: the suicide bomber, two terrorists who were caught and killed and three others who were arrested and sent to jail. According to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), those incarcerated terrorists and the families of the dead terrorists have received a cumulative NIS 2,692,500 from the Palestinian Authority since 2003.

Each month, the three incarcerated terrorists receive a monthly salary of NIS 7,300, explained PMW. After being in jail for 15 years, the PA raised the terrorists’ monthly salaries from NIS 6,000 to NIS 7,000. Further, because the terrorists held “blue IDs,” as they were residents of Jerusalem at the time of the attack, each terrorist receives an additional NIS 300 per month.

In four years, the PA will raise their salaries again, as per the government’s terrorist pay scale. The terrorists can ultimately get as much as NIS 12,000 per month plus the NIS 300, so long as they stay in prison.

The families of the dead terrorists receive NIS 1,400 per month, according to PMW.



The PA has long had a “ The PA has long had a “ Pay-for-Slay ” policy, by which it pays monthly salaries to terrorist prisoners and the families of terrorists who were killed in the act or upon arrest. In February, Israel implemented the “Pay-for-Slay” Law that instructs the state to deduct and freeze the amount of money the PA pays in salaries to imprisoned terrorists and families of “martyrs” from the tax money it collects for the authority. The law was passed last July and was approved for implementation by Israel’s security cabinet this year. In 2019, the cabinet is withholding approximately $138 million.

As a result of this specific attack and other similar attacks, the cabinet at the time decided to wage an all-out war against Hamas and other terrorist elements, and to freeze the diplomatic process with the PA.

Hamas has been listed as a terrorist organization in the United States since 1997. The European Union and Canada today also recognize Hamas as such.



Image is illustrative and depicts a different Egged bus terror attack.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });