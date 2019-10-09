Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

5 PA officers injured in Jenin camp

By
October 9, 2019 20:22
Palestinian policeman guards Palestinian President Abbas' compound in Ramallah

Palestinian policeman guards Palestinian President Abbas' compound in Ramallah. (photo credit: REUTERS/LOAY ABU HAYKEL)

Five Palestinian Authority security officers were injured on Tuesday night after being attacked with stones, petrol bombs and explosive devices in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The officers entered the camp to arrest gunmen who were celebrating the release of 26-year-old Mohammed bani Gharra from Israeli prison, Palestinian sources said. The gunmen were firing in the air and had blocked some of the roads inside the camp, the sources added.

Ibrahim al-Sous, a resident of the camp, was shot in the leg during the clash, according to the sources.

The PA security forces withdrew from the camp without making any arrests.

The incident came amid increased violent crime in the Jenin area in the past few weeks. At least two Jenin residents were fatally shot in separate incidents.

PA governor of Jenin, Akram Rajoub, said that the Palestinian security forces were determined to impose law and order in the area.

“The Palestinian security forces will use an iron fist against anyone who violates the law and attacks our officers,” he warned.


