Countries can’t figure out how to repatriate their kids from Syria

Many countries, among them the wealthiest in the world with access to the latest technologies and innovations that can get to the moon and explore microbes, can’t figure out how to get the children of their citizens out of Syria. A recent decision by the UK to cancel a rescue mission to help British orphans, the sons and daughters of parents who went to Syria to support ISIS, illustrates the challenges governments face and their unwillingness to take responsibility.When ISIS was mostly defeated in its last major foothold in Syria in March there were tens of thousands of men and women who were found by the coalition forces and their Syrian Democratic Forces partners. These were mostly women and children as well as 10,000 ISIS fighters. The women and children, some 70,000 of them, ended up in Al-Hol camp. Of those there were around 7,000 children of foreign nationalities, according to various accounts. These kids come from forty different countries. The foreigners were put in an annex of the camp while the Syrians and Iraqis were in other areas.But foreign countries often refuse to take their citizens back. This has led to heartbreaking cases, such as the Albanian father of Alvin Berisha whose mother took him in 2014 when she joined ISIS. The child, not even 11 years old, was found in Al-Hol and his father went all the way through northern Iraq’s Kurdish region to Syria to see his son. Finally, with the help of Albanian, Italian and Red Cross and Crescent organizations, the young boy came home. But for thousands of others, there is little hope.A glimmer of hope emerged in mid-October when the UK, prodded by the sudden chaos erupting over the US decision to withdraw from Syria, tasked officials with finding a way to bring some orphans home. The Guardian notes up to 57 minors and three orphans could have been affected, some aged between six and 10. “A quick and safe route had been identified to take them out of northeast Syria and then to Erbil, Iraq, where they would be flown home direct to the UK.” On October 16, The Guardian had reported the UK would assist the orphans and the Home Office was involved. The Turkish invasion on October 9 and the SDF’s decision to seek out the Syrian regime and Russian discussions for a ceasefire amid the US withdrawal made it appear these kids would soon fall into the hands of the Syrian regime.Could special forces, such as the SAS, be used to help get them out. The US had just removed two British ISIS members know as “the Beatles,” and taken them to a “secure location.” The UK considered its next move throughout the last weeks of October. The young boy Alvin was able to be brought out in early November. But the British couldn’t accomplish what Albania and Italy could.Instead, Home Secretary Priti Patel intervened to block the “rescue operation.” It came at the last minute but the decision was backed by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in the UK, according to reports. The operation was stopped at the last moment amid claims the kids might pose “security concerns.”The story that the UK cancelled the operation illustrates the larger problem affecting the thousands of kids in Syria. Many of these children are being kept with their radicalized parents, including violent mothers who support ISIS. These women have been reported to have created a “religious police” inside Al-Hol camp and have killed women they accuse of being not sufficiently pro-ISIS. There is also a high mortality rate among children.Yet the most powerful countries in the world devote no resources to Al-Hol and have abdicated responsibility regarding eastern Syria. The US still has forces in the area, but they are securing oil wells. Other countries in the coalition have not put funds into helping civilians in eastern Syria, even their own citizens. Save the Children has estimated that 4,400 of the foreign children are under the age of five. It is unclear how five-year-olds pose a security concern. The larger story is that no countries want their citizens back, including kids. Only in rare cases, such as the father who went to Syria to find his son, has local press encouraged local authorities to act. Countries in Europe that spend large amounts on foreign aid for all sorts of countries in the world don’t even target aid to helping their own citizens trapped in eastern Syria.In many cases this appears to punish the kids for the alleged crimes of the parents. Even in the cases of the parents many countries have made it difficult, if not impossible, for their own citizens to return, sometimes stripping them of citizenship and leaving them stateless. It seems that the countries that joined the coalition against ISIS increasingly did so in order to avoid having to take back their own citizens who joined ISIS, instead of joining the coalition in order to take responsibility for dealing with their own criminal citizens. The coalition has not made it incumbent on members to deal with their citizens.This leaves the SDF in eastern Syria, an organization the US says it is only working with in a “tactical, temporary and transactional method” with the burden of dealing with the ISIS members and their families.