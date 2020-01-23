Abbas to Macron: We look forward to France recognizing Palestinian state

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on France to recognize a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as its capital.Abbas made the appeal during a meeting in his Ramallah office with French President Emmanuel Macron. “We are looking forward to recognition [of the Palestinian state] by European countries that believe in the two-state solution,” Abbas told Macron.“We are looking forward to France’s recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only way to salvage the European-backed two-state solution. That will give hope to our people about the prospects of achieving peace and stability,” Abbas said.Abbas also told the French president that he was serious about holding new presidential and parliamentary elections. Abbas urged France and European Union countries to put pressure on Israel to allow residents of east Jerusalem to participate in the vote. He expressed hope that the elections would take place as soon as possible.