The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Abbas to rule on quitting of official accused of normalizing Israel ties

The criticism came in response to the reported resignation of the head of the committee, Mohammed al-Madani.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 19:17
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas (photo credit: OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas
(photo credit: OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS)
A senior official with the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction on Sunday criticized the Palestinian leadership for failing to defend the work of the Palestinian Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society.
The criticism came in response to the reported resignation of the head of the committee, Mohammed al-Madani.
Established in 2012, Madani's committee is in charge of arranging meetings with Israelis.
Madani reportedly submitted his resignation to PA President Mahmoud Abbas last weekend.
Abbas has still not accepted the resignation of Madani, a Palestinian official told The Jerusalem Post.
“President Abbas will look into this matter in the coming days,” the official said.
A member of the committee told the Post that he was unaware of the alleged resignation.
“I think it was only a threat to resign,” the member said. “It’s not final, and there will be a meeting between President Abbas and Madani soon. If there’s a resignation, the president will decide whether to accept it or not.”
Madani and members of the committee have faced widespread criticism from Palestinians for attending a recent meeting organized by the Israeli Peace Parliament in Tel Aviv. They have also been strongly condemned for inviting Israeli journalists to a tour of Ramallah and interviews with Palestinian officials last week.
Most of the criticism surfaced on social media, where critics accused the committee and its members of promoting normalization with Israel. Social media users also called for punitive measures against Palestinians who hold meetings with Israelis and accused them of betraying the Palestinian people and issue.
Madani, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, is said to be angry with the Palestinian leadership for failing to condemn the smear campaign against him and his colleagues.
Tawfik Tirawi, a former commander of the PA General Intelligence Service and member of the Fatah Central Committee, said on Sunday that the Palestinian leadership bears responsibility for the repercussions of the social media campaign against al-Madani and the Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society.
Tirawi praised Madani for his work and said he was “shocked” by the failure of the Fatah Central Committee to come out in defense of the committee members. The entire Fatah leadership, and not Madani alone, is responsible for the work of the Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society, Tirawi said.
Tirawi pointed out that the Fatah Central Committee had entrusted Madani with heading the controversial committee “against his desire.”


Tags Fatah Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by