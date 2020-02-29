The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

After 18 years of war, Taliban gets US to leave

NATO has welcomed the new Taliban agreement, noting that it is between the US and the "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and between the US and the Taliban."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 17:47
Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (front) leaves after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (front) leaves after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
Americans born on September 11, 2001 are old enough to serve in the war in Afghanistan, which began after those 9/11 attacks. Now that war may be ending and the Taliban, which appeared to have been chased out of Afghanistan in 2012, is winning. This is an extraordinary turn of events, as the US has sought a deal with the Taliban, ignoring its own allies in the Afghan government, as part of US President Donald Trump’s overall policy of reducing the US global role and getting others to do more.

Taliban members have been globetrotting over the last year during the negotiations. They relax in Qatar and travel to Russia, Iran and other countries. On Saturday the Taliban arrived at the Sheraton in Doha. They didn’t speak with the Afghan government delegation, according to reports. This shows their end-goal and agenda. They will retake Afghanistan, almost two decades since losing it in 2001.

The US has lost thousands of soldiers in the conflict in Afghanistan, with tens of thousands wounded, including many contractors. The war is America’s longest in history. Along with other wars launched as part of the global war on terror, it costs trillions of dollars. Large amounts of money was invested in training the Afghan security forces and rebuilding Afghanistan. It is  not entirely clear if much of that is now a lost or sunk cost.

NATO has welcomed the new Taliban agreement, noting that it is between the US and the “Islamic  Republic of Afghanistan and between the US and the Taliban,” and that it holds promise of ending devastating conflicts. "It could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans," NATO  says.

The reality appears to be more a Taliban victory. While the US still has movies like “12 Strong” depicting the defeat of the Taliban at the hands of US special forces and Afghan fighters in 2011 and 2012, the reality has shifted greatly. The Taliban act like the government of Afghanistan and are received as if they are at least on par with the Kabul government. Countries such as Qatar that talk about supporting  the UN-recognized government of Libya, another country with a civil war, host the Taliban. This shows hypocrisy in some international relations. There are some countries that have an interest in the Taliban winning. Those countries may include Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Russia, Iran and several others.

Under the Taliban deal the US will likely withdraw large numbers of forces over the next 14 months. Troop levels will first decline to 8,600.this deal was in the making for more than a year. It appeared to fall  apart in September 2019. US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has pushed for a deal in  an  effort that has been difficult and complex. Progress was  made in  mid-February and an understanding was reached on February 21. The “long road to peace,” as US  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo  described it, was being paved.

The problem is that the  deal hinged on reducing violence, basically begging the Taliban to  stop slaughtering civilians to give  the US to leave Afghanistan without  appearing to be chased away.  This is basically the  scenario the US did in Vietnam in 1973 after the Paris Peace Accords. The US wanted a peace with “honor” and to get a pause in violence so it wouldn’t appear to “lose” the war. In April 2075 Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese and their South Vietnamese allies. Will it take as long for the Taliban to reach Kabul? By 2022?

We don’t know if  there  will be peace in Afghanistan. Given decades  of history  it does not appear so. Evidence appears to point to a return to the 1990s civil conflict. Too many countries quietly want the Taliban to win because they have hosted and supported the Taliban for years. Some hosted them to challenge  the US. Others simply like the Taliban’s religious extremism. It should be recalled the Taliban blew up the Bamiyan  Buddhas  and committee cultural genocide. They murdered Shi’ite minorities. They gunned down women in public. This is their method. They have gotten a bit older since then and supposedly lost some of their zeal for mass murder.

It is unclear what the US gained in Afghanistan. It could have probably left in 2003 and the situation would have been largely the same. However there are questions about leaving some US forces there and what those forces will do. Can leaving behind thousands of  troops keep the status quo. Is that the policy? When the  US says it has a  time frame for leaving, all the enemy has to do is wait. That is largely what countries like Iran have already been doing in Iraq and  Syria, biding their time until the US leaves. They can read US media reports as well. They know  the end goal  of the  current US administration is to withdraw and get locals to do the fighting. The US also wants to reconsider operations against extremists in Africa. The Taliban can judge the way the world is drifting and they sense it is drifting in their direction. 

It may not be a one-way street. India and some countries don’t want Afghanistan to be run by the Taliban or fall into anarchy. Even countries like Iran and Russia that might have seen the Taliban as a good choice to humiliate the US, don’t want a new “caliphate” in Kabul. They will want to keep the Taliban in a gilded cage or check their advance or force them to moderate. The Taliban of the 1990s made a toxic alliance with Al Qaeda, which is what brought the US to Afghanistan after 9/11. This, older and supposedly wiser, Taliban may not want to host groups  like Al Qaeda because the  world has changed and extremist groups have become more like  ISIS. The Taliban, so far, don’t like ISIS. So this may mean the mistakes they made in the 1990s, of exporting extremism, may end. This is  the model that Hamas and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have set upon. If the Taliban only set up an extremist state in part of Afghanistan, they will be seen as “moderates” and be  allowed to crush the hopes of people in  their areas, so long as they don’t set their region aflame. The relaxing talks at the Sheraton in Doha, seem to indicate that is their near-term plan.


Tags United States september 11 taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel is not a haven for sex offenders By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
5 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by