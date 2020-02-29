After 18 years of war, Taliban gets US to leave

Americans born on September 11, 2001 are old enough to serve in the war in Afghanistan, which began after those 9/11 attacks . Now that war may be ending and the Taliban, which appeared to have been chased out of Afghanistan in 2012, is winning. This is an extraordinary turn of events, as the US has sought a deal with the Taliban, ignoring its own allies in the Afghan government, as part of US President Donald Trump’s overall policy of reducing the US global role and getting others to do more.





Taliban members have been globetrotting over the last year during the negotiations. They relax in Qatar and travel to Russia, Iran and other countries. On Saturday the Taliban arrived at the Sheraton in Doha. They didn’t speak with the Afghan government delegation, according to reports. This shows their end-goal and agenda. They will retake Afghanistan, almost two decades since losing it in 2001.





The US has lost thousands of soldiers in the conflict in Afghanistan, with tens of thousands wounded, including many contractors. The war is America’s longest in history. Along with other wars launched as part of the global war on terror, it costs trillions of dollars. Large amounts of money was invested in training the Afghan security forces and rebuilding Afghanistan. It is not entirely clear if much of that is now a lost or sunk cost.





NATO has welcomed the new Taliban agreement, noting that it is between the US and the “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and between the US and the Taliban,” and that it holds promise of ending devastating conflicts. "It could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans," NATO says.





The reality appears to be more a Taliban victory. While the US still has movies like “12 Strong” depicting the defeat of the Taliban at the hands of US special forces and Afghan fighters in 2011 and 2012, the reality has shifted greatly. The Taliban act like the government of Afghanistan and are received as if they are at least on par with the Kabul government. Countries such as Qatar that talk about supporting the UN-recognized government of Libya, another country with a civil war, host the Taliban. This shows hypocrisy in some international relations. There are some countries that have an interest in the Taliban winning. Those countries may include Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Russia, Iran and several others.





Under the Taliban deal the US will likely withdraw large numbers of forces over the next 14 months. Troop levels will first decline to 8,600.this deal was in the making for more than a year. It appeared to fall apart in September 2019. US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has pushed for a deal in an effort that has been difficult and complex. Progress was made in mid-February and an understanding was reached on February 21. The “long road to peace,” as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it, was being paved.





The problem is that the deal hinged on reducing violence, basically begging the Taliban to stop slaughtering civilians to give the US to leave Afghanistan without appearing to be chased away. This is basically the scenario the US did in Vietnam in 1973 after the Paris Peace Accords. The US wanted a peace with “honor” and to get a pause in violence so it wouldn’t appear to “lose” the war. In April 2075 Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese and their South Vietnamese allies. Will it take as long for the Taliban to reach Kabul? By 2022?





We don’t know if there will be peace in Afghanistan. Given decades of history it does not appear so. Evidence appears to point to a return to the 1990s civil conflict. Too many countries quietly want the Taliban to win because they have hosted and supported the Taliban for years. Some hosted them to challenge the US. Others simply like the Taliban’s religious extremism. It should be recalled the Taliban blew up the Bamiyan Buddhas and committee cultural genocide. They murdered Shi’ite minorities. They gunned down women in public. This is their method. They have gotten a bit older since then and supposedly lost some of their zeal for mass murder.





It is unclear what the US gained in Afghanistan. It could have probably left in 2003 and the situation would have been largely the same. However there are questions about leaving some US forces there and what those forces will do. Can leaving behind thousands of troops keep the status quo. Is that the policy? When the US says it has a time frame for leaving, all the enemy has to do is wait. That is largely what countries like Iran have already been doing in Iraq and Syria, biding their time until the US leaves. They can read US media reports as well. They know the end goal of the current US administration is to withdraw and get locals to do the fighting. The US also wants to reconsider operations against extremists in Africa. The Taliban can judge the way the world is drifting and they sense it is drifting in their direction.



