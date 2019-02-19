Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Angry Iranians tear down image of Iranian forces killed in Syria - report

The Iranians are seen cheering and celebrating as the billboard falls to the ground in the videos. The action was seen as protest against Iran's involvement in the Syrian civil war.

By TZVI JOFFRE
February 19, 2019 23:14
1 minute read.
A man carries a giant flag made of flags of Iran, Palestine, Syria and Hezbollah, during a ceremony

A man carries a giant flag made of flags of Iran, Palestine, Syria and Hezbollah, during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Feburary 2016. (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

 
Videos published on Twitter today showed Iranians in the city of Andimeshk tearing down a large billboard portraying Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces who were killed in Syria.



IRNA, the Iranian news agency, reported that the protest was due to disagreements on the location of the billboard.




More than 271 protests occurred in January, according to the Iran News Wire. Most of them were about economic issues.

