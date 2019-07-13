Argentina to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri make a toast during lunch at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires in September.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — President Mauricio Macri of Argentina said his country is “moving forward” to declare the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Macri made the claim in an interview with Argentine journalist Marcelo Longobardi that will be aired Sunday on the CNN en Español channel.
In a preview of the interview
posted online, Macri called the decision a “rejection of terrorism” and violence.
Hezbollah has been linked to the 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29, and the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85.
What it means
: The US has long considered Hezbollah a terrorist group, and in 2018 the US and Argentina agreed to work together to cut off Hezbollah funding networks and money laundering financing terrorism across Latin America.
US Secretary of State Pompeo will participate in a Western Hemisphere anti-terrorism summit in Buenos Aires on July 19. That day, one day after the public ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the AMIA attack, Pompeo will visit the rebuilt AMIA building as a tribute to the victims.
When Argentina declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization, the government could receive a visit from Pompeo, signaling a new level of political alignment between the two countries.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>