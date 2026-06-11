Senior security officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iran met face-to-face for the first time since the start of the Iran war, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

The UAE agreed to meet after realizing the regime, which it still considers an enemy, will not be dislodged from power, according to the sources.

Additionally, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the slow pace of negotiations between Iran and the US since the ceasefire began further convinced the UAE to reopen relations, Bloomberg wrote.

One source told Bloomberg that Iran had been attempting to reestablish high-level talks with the UAE, but that the UAE held off to first ensure that any delegation had a direct line to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Khamenei’s status has been unclear since the start of the war, with many speculating that he had been injured or incapacitated during the first wave of attacks.

Fire and smoke rise in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, UAE, March 4, 2026; illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

UAE participated in dozens of strikes against Iran during war

The UAE coordinated with both the US and Israel to conduct dozens of airstrikes against Iran over the course of Operation Roaring Lion, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Iran targeted the UAE with over 2,800 missiles and drones, more than were fired at any other country, including Israel.

In return, the UAE cooperated with the US and Israel to strike back at targets, including the islands of Qeshm and Abu Musa in the Strait of Hormuz, Bandar Abbas, and the oil refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, according to the WSJ.

UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) expressed frustration with neighboring Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, after they refused to coordinate a military response to Iran’s attacks during the war, according to a separate Bloomberg News report.

Iran strikes Gulf states following US strikes