The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East

BEHIND THE LINES: ISIS and the virus

‘Ghost caliphate’ stirs in Syria and Iraq.

By JONATHAN SPYER  
APRIL 16, 2020 21:43
Turkish and Russian soldiers wearing face masks are pictured during a joint patrol in the northern Idlib province in Syria, Wednesday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Turkish and Russian soldiers wearing face masks are pictured during a joint patrol in the northern Idlib province in Syria, Wednesday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The coronavirus is generally held to represent a common threat to all nations and communities. It does not differentiate according to religion, ethnicity or national origin. The pandemic has even produced examples of enemies working together against the new invisible foe. Medical personnel from Hamas-controlled Gaza, for example, have traveled to Israeli hospitals to learn techniques for treating those infected.
 
But the virus, and more specifically the general focus on it, also offer an opportunity to any organization seeking to exploit the short-term distraction of its enemies.
 
Islamic State, commonly known as ISIS, lacks administrative control of any territory. But across a broad swath of Iraq and Syria, ISIS retains networks of support, and lines of communication and supply. Somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 members of the group remain active in this area. There is no shortage of either money or weaponry. 
 
From Syria’s Badia desert in the west, eastward to the Euphrates River valley and Deir al-Zor province, and then deep into Sunni-majority central Iraq, the vanquished ISIS caliphate retains a kind of half-life. Beneath the nominal authority of three administrations – the Assad regime, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council and the government of Iraq, the structures and networks of ISIS are alive. 
And with all three of these administrations preoccupied with the current pandemic, Islamic State is raising its head. A sharp uptick in ISIS activity has taken place across this space over the last two weeks. 
 
Further west, on April 9, ISIS gunmen attacked and seized the town of al-Sukhna in the desert of central Homs province. Russian aircraft were scrambled in response, launching a series of air raids against the positions of the jihadis. Extended clashes followed between the ISIS men and Assad regime forces. The latter were accompanied by fighters from a pro-regime Palestinian militia called the Al-Quds Brigade. This unit, founded in Aleppo in 2013, is associated with the PFLP-GC. The death count after the ISIS fighters disappeared back into the desert was 18 on the regime/al-Quds side, and 11 ISIS men, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 
 
In eastern Deir al-Zor province, ISIS fighters killed two members of the National Defense Forces, an Iran-established regime auxiliary force, on April 7. In the same period in this area, the Sunni jihadis on April 6 executed a woman they claimed was working with the regime, and on April 7 detonated a land mine in the Shola area in southern Deir al-Zor, killing four members of the Al-Quds Brigade. ISIS also attacked regime positions in the towns of al-Jala, al-Siyal and al-Abbas in the same area on April 6. According to the Observatory, the latest attacks bring the death toll among regime and allied forces west of the Euphrates at the hands of ISIS from the period March 24 to the present day to 377. 
 
The Kurdish/US-controlled area east of the Euphrates has also been hit by the uptick in ISIS activity. On April 3, an SDF unit killed an ISIS would-be suicide bomber in the town of Manbij, as he prepared to carry out his attack. 
 
The situation in the mainly Sunni Arab Middle Euphrates River Valley is tense. There are unresolved issues of authority and governance between the Sunni Arab tribal population in the area and the SDF. ISIS seeks to gain from this situation, and attacks have been on the increase since February. The problem of sleeper cells remains acute.
 
A base of support undoubtedly exists for the Sunni jihadis in this area. They resent the rule of the “PKK,” as they refer to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council, which governs the area. This issue is compounded by the uncertainty in the area. President Donald Trump’s announcement in October 2019 of the imminent withdrawal of remaining US forces from northeast Syria has reduced the willingness of some elements in the population to cooperate with the SDF, since its hold on the area is seen as only temporary. 
A central concern for both the SDF and its US partners is the roughly 11-12,000 ISIS prisoners held in a number of facilities east of the Euphrates. Already, ISIS prisoners have staged one attempted breakout. In late March, 4 members of the organization escaped from the Ghweran prison, near Hasakah city. All were recaptured. 
 
The public health situation in the SDF-controlled area is fragile. Water supplies are subject to intermittent interruptions, because of Turkish control of the Allouk water station, since Operation Olive Branch in late 2019. There is also an acute shortage of medical equipment, including testing kits and ventilators. 
 
There is concern that if COVID-19 strikes in the area, facilities holding ISIS prisoners could become unmanageable. 
 
The Syrian regime permits little aid material to reach the SDF-controlled areas. The US-led coalition has as a result begun in recent days to provide some materials to help preserve hygiene in the facilities holding ISIS prisoners.
 
Iraq, too, has witnessed renewed ISIS violence in recent days. A report on the Kurdish Rudaw website on Tuesday noted the death of an Iraqi federal police officer at a checkpoint in Hawija in western Kirkuk on Sunday, April 12. Hawija is a focal point of support and activity for ISIS. The report noted that this was the third killing of security forces personnel by the organization since the beginning of the month. Two Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were killed in an attack on Tuesday, April 7. An additional attack near al-Sadeq military airport on Thursday, April 9, killed two members of the Shia Popular Mobilization Units. 
 
The Iraqi security forces are currently focused on the pandemic. The attacks come also in the wake of US redeployment of forces within Iraq in recent weeks, and the continued paralysis of the political system. 
SO THE increase in ISIS activity is taking place across a broad but contiguous majority-Sunni Arab area of territory. The pattern of events confirms the continued existence of ISIS’s networks of supply and support, through which the movement’s members can safely pass. This is the “ghost caliphate” in the territory that the movement once administered. Now it exists in clandestine form, striking at the successor authorities when opportunity presents. 
 
The ongoing, slow-burning ISIS insurgency in this area is proof that the “victories” in the wars in Syria and Iraq have resolved little.
Neither the Assad regime’s crushing of the Sunni Arab uprising against it, nor the US-led coalition’s destruction of the ISIS caliphate has settled the underlying issue that led to the emergence of both. This is the fact that both Baghdad and Damascus are dominated by non-Sunni ruling authorities with little interest in, or ability to integrate, the large Sunni Arab populations living under their rule.
 
For as long as this remains the case, Sunni Arab insurgency, latent or open, is likely to persist in the remote, poor and sparsely governed areas of both countries.
 
The coronavirus offers a window for ISIS to increase the tempo of its activities. But with or without the pandemic, the ‘ghost caliphate’ is here to stay. 


Tags ISIS Middle East Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Small business fury By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by