Bahrain sentences citizen to 3 years in prison for burning Israeli flag

A Bahrani citizen was sentenced to three years in prison by his country's court after burning an Israeli flag, Middle East Monitor reported, citing the Al-Bilad newspaper.The man, whose identity has not been revealed to the press, was arrested after burning the Israeli flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in the country. In addition to burning the flag, the man along with others was also convicted of rioting charges.The sentence sparked outrage among activists in the Gulf emirate, with many taking to social media accusing Bahrain of trying to please Israel.The High Court of Appeals rejected an appeal against the decision