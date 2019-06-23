Bolton in Israel: Iran can never have nuclear weapons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, June 23, 2019.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
US National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, amid ongoing tensions with Iran.
Netanyahu delivered his remarks, saying that the US has no better ally than Israel and vice-versa, and added that Bolton's visit will only strengthen the relations between the countries to discuss ongoing threats in the Middle East.
"Those who believe that Iran's aggression commenced just now is living in a different dimension, we have been countering Iran's attempt to establish itself in Syria and assist Hezbollah," Netanyahu claimed.
Bolton thanked Netanyahu for his leadership and friendship and promised that the US sanctions on Iran will only grow, claiming that "Iran can never have nuclear weapons."
Bolton also revealed that US President Donald Trump is looking forward to discussing the issues in the Middle East with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit.
