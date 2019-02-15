Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Border Police officer wounded as thousands protest along Gaza border

Thousands of protesters once again confronted IDF forces throughout several locations across the Gaza Strip on Friday during the weekly protest.

By
February 15, 2019 19:16
2 minute read.
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

 
A Israeli Border Police officer from an undercover unit was lightly wounded by the shrapnel of an explosive charge set off during the continued weekly March of Return protests along the border separating Gaza and Israel on Friday, according to a statement released by the border police.

The officer was evacuated to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Protesters charged at IDF positions, threw rocks, grenades, Molotov cocktails and makeshift bombs as well as attempted to cut the fence in order to enter Israeli territory. The attempts were thwarted by IDF soldiers

Eight Palestinian protesters were reportedly injured in the clashes, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

In addition, IDF soldiers arrested a suspect who crossed through the perimeter fence from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The suspect was transferred to Israeli security forces for investigation.

Palestinians have been staging weekly protests since last March at the border, an enclave controlled by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The enclave's health ministry says that more than 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops at the protests. One Israeli soldier has died.

Israel says it has no choice but to use deadly force at the protests to defend the frontier from militants trying to destroy the barrier and infiltrate.


Last week, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 14-year-old Hasan lyad Abd al-Fattah Shalabi and Hamza Muhammad Rushdi Ishtaiwi a 17-year-old were killed by IDF sniper fire during the clashes in the Gaza Strip. Shalabi was shot east to the city of Khan Yunis, which is in the southern region of the Strip.

Yediot Aharonot reported several sources in Gaza stated that the 14-year-old boy killed by a bullet to the chest in the protests was a relative of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - allegedly his sister's grandson.

Ismail Haniyeh is a senior Hamas official and serves as the political chief of the designated terrorist organization. Haniyeh was elected prime minister of Hamas in the 2006 elections and his government served the Gaza Strip until 2014 when he and his cabinet resigned the position to new leadership.

Gaza is home to 2 million Palestinians, nearly all of them the stateless descendants of people who fled or were driven out of Israel on its founding in 1948.

Israel and Egypt imposed a security blockade on the enclave after Hamas seized control of it in 2007, which the World Bank says has reduced the local economy to a state of collapse. Israel has fought three wars against Hamas in the past decade.

Palestinians say the weekly protests are led by civil society groups demanding an easing of the blockade and recognition of their right to return to their ancestral homes in Israel. Israel says militants use the demonstrations to threaten the border and provoke violence.

