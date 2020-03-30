COGAT coordinates restoration of CT machine in Gaza

The hospital provides medical treatment for dozens of patients daily.

"The Coordination and Liaison Administration for the Gaza Strip is working around the clock in cooperation with international organizations in an effort to assist the Gazan health system provide optimal support in various areas for Gaza residents," said the Head of CLA Gaza, Colonel Iyad Sarhan. "This type of coordination is but part of the extensive action taking place under the leadership of CLA officers, soldiers, and other employees."

Sarhan stressed that the CLA is working to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza. "CLA Gaza will continue to extend a hand to the international organizations operating in the Gaza Strip because only together will we succeed in our joint mission – stopping the spread of the epidemic," said Sarhan.

The United Nations expressed fears on Monday that the Gaza Strip's health system would not be able to handle the large number of cases if the coronavirus outbreak spreads. There are only 60 ventilators in the Gaza Strip for all medical emergencies among the population of 2 million.

Last week, hundreds of coronavirus testing kits and 1,000 protective medical gear kits were transferred by COGAT to Gaza.

COGAT also coordinated the delivery of an additional 1,000 protective medical gear kits, together with 100 liters of 'alcogel,' with hygiene maintaining and virus prevention uses.

Tovah Lazaroff and Celia Jean contributed to this report.

The Defense Ministry coordinated the transfer of medical equipment donated by the World Health Organization that will be used to repair the defective CT machine at the European Gaza Hospital.The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) oversaw the transfer.