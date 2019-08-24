Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Car blast, air strikes hit Syria's Idlib city - monitor

Idlib province, of which Idlib is the main city, is in northwest Syria and forms part of the last big rebel stronghold in Syria.

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 15:42
People walk past a damaged building in the city of Idlib on May 31, 2019.

People walk past a damaged building in the city of Idlib on May 31, 2019.. (photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)

A car bomb exploded in the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday, a war monitor and opposition news channel said, as air strikes hit its outskirts in a government offensive on the last major opposition bastion.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a car blew up in the al-Qusoor neighbourhood. The opposition-run Orient News said the blast killed one and wounded some others.

Idlib province, of which Idlib is the main city, is in northwest Syria and forms part of the last big rebel stronghold in Syria.



A new push by Syrian government forces to take the area has seen heavy strikes and advances this week in the south of Idlib province and nearby Hama, prompting a new civilian exodus. Hundreds of people have been killed in the campaign since late April, the United Nations says.

Idlib city itself has largely been spared air strikes since a major bombing campaign on the territory began in late April, but on Saturday its outskirts were hit from the air, the Observatory and opposition media said. Heavy strikes continued to hit the south of Idlib province.


Related Content

August 24, 2019
Iranian tanker switches destination, heads to Turkey

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings