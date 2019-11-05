Charles Bronfman currently accepting 2020 nominations

Canadian-American philanthropist and Birthright Charles Bronfman and his family are currently accepting nominations for their annual prize awarded each year to young humanitarians and laureates, named after the Jewish philanthropist himself.



The annual award of $100,000 is presented to individuals or teams of individuals whose "innovative humanitarian work, fueled by Jewish values, has significantly improved the world" and their work "encompasses diverse issues such as the environment, immigration, medicine, education, humanitarian relief, human rights, and the arts."

The nomination period will be open from November 1 until January 17, 2020, nomination forms and guidelines for entry can be found on the foundations' website . The winner will be selected by an international panel of judges, and will be announced in the fall of next year.“Each of the Prize laureates has a special spark. They approach their work with humility, passion and leadership," said Bronfman.The Prize was founded by Bronfman's family as show of appreciation to the values that Bronfman encompassed throughout his life. Bronfman is currently ranked by Forbes as the 14th wealthiest Canadian and 736th wealthiest person in the world - with an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion.“We seek to identify change makers whose work has a positive impact on the world,” noted Ellen Bronfman Hauptman on behalf of the Prize Founders.For more information please visit https://thecharlesbronfmanprize.org/

