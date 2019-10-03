Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Classified plans to topple Iranian regime detailed in Lebanese newspaper

The newspaper obtained a classified document from an undisclosed source claiming that Saudi Arabia proposed two options to the United States on how to topple the Islamic Republic - Nimrod and Spider.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2019 16:02
1 minute read.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL/REUTERS)

After previously disclosing a detailed plan in 2017 accusing Saudi Arabia and the United States of attempting to overthrow the Iranian government, the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar released further details adding to their previous claim.

The newspaper obtained a classified document from an undisclosed source claiming that Saudi Arabia proposed two options to the United States on how to topple the Islamic Republic - Nimrod and Spider.

Spider focused on using software to sway political opinions within the government in the hopes of bringing about a regime change by 2020.

The other plan, Nimrod, was aimed at internationally isolating Iran by operating and increasing the number of Persian-language media programs - in order to feature and focus on content approved by the Kingdom, according to al-Akhbar.

Saudi Arabia currently owns and manages the London-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International.

Iran's embassy in Britain filed a lawsuit against the channel last September due to the support given by the program for the terrorist group, whose 's live gunman attacked the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp during a military parade in Ahwaz in Southwestern Khuzestan province that same month, which killed 26 and wounded 69 others.

"The Iranian embassy in London has taken its official lawsuit to ‘Ofcom’ [asking it] to investigate the Iran International TV channel’s illegal move to broadcast an interview with the spokesman of the [al-Ahwaziyeh] terrorist group," Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baeedinejad wrote on his Twitter account last year.

The terrorist group responsible for the attack, al-Ahwaziyeh, allegedly receives most of its funding from Saudi Arabia according to Iranian state-run media. Shortly after the attack, the channel invited the group's spokesperson to speak live on air to justify the attacks.


