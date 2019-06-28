Iran sought in 2018 weapons proliferation technology for its nuclear program

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Germany’s federal intelligence said on Thursday in its new report on security threats that Iran’s regime worked to obtain equipment for its nuclear program that could be used for weapons of mass destruction.



According to the 388 report reviewed by The Jerusalem Post, which covers a range of security threats to Germany’s democracy, the intelligence document said the agency “was only able to identify isolated indications of Iran's proliferation-related procurement attempts for its nuclear program compared with the previous year.

"Such indications emerge when the methodological approach to the procurement of goods, their possible use also in a nuclear program and / or existing findings on the final recipient or the requesting body point to a potential proliferation-relevant procurement background.”The intelligence report covers 2018 and said, “The spreading of atomic, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction or the use for their manufacture and corresponding products, as well as weapons carrier systems such as rockets and drones, including this Know-how, is called proliferation.” According to the definition of proliferation contained in the new federal intelligence report and other German intelligence documents examined by the Post, the Iranian regime's activities meet the criteria of seeking to purchase technology that can be used for weapons of mass destruction.The intelligence report added, “To the extent that verification of these indications [of Iran's proliferation-related procurement attempts] was possible, it did not provide evidence of a breach of the JCPOA.”The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the formal name for the Iran nuclear deal reached between the world powers and the clerical regime in Tehran.When asked by the Post if the German government sent Iran’s proliferation activities to the UN, and the nature of the material Iran’s regime sought, an intelligence agency spokesperson said: ”Please understand that we cannot comment further on the statements in the current constitutional protection report.”The formal name of the intelligence agency is, The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Germany’s domestic intelligence is the rough equivalent of Shin Bet.The Post also queried the intelligence spokesperson, who declined to comment, about how the agency verified that Iran’s regime is in compliance with the JCPOA in light of its proliferation activities in Germany.The federal intelligence agency confirmed that Iran’s regime engaged in a “clear rise in indications” of attempts to secure material for its rocket program. German intelligence agents consider the activities to be “proliferation relevant” because rockets can carry weapons of mass destruction, noted the report.In exchange for economic sanctions relief, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in connection with the 2015 JCPOA.The Post reported in June that the Islamic Republic of Iran is involved in the illicit procurement of technology for weapons of mass destruction, according to the May German intelligence agency for the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.In the 206-page report, that was reviewed by the Post, the intelligence agents wrote: “The fight against the illegal proliferation of nuclear, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction and the materials needed for their manufacture, as well as the corresponding delivery systems [e.g. rockets], including the necessary knowledge, in cooperation with other authorities, is also the responsibility of counterintelligence.”The intelligence report continued, “From these points of view, it is essentially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [North Korea] and the Syrian Arab Republic that need to be mentioned. The intelligence services of these countries, in many ways, are involved in unlawful procurement activities in the field of proliferation, using globally oriented, conspiratorial business and commercial structures.”The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern security officials noted that Iran’s regime, the Russian Federation and China are the main engines of intelligence gathering and should be viewed within a “security-related” context.Each German state (there are 16) has its own intelligence agency and intelligence report.The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern report covers the year 2018 and was published just days after a damning Bavarian state intelligence report on Iran’s illicit activities.According to the Bavarian report, Iran’s regime is “making efforts to expand its conventional arsenal of weapons with weapons of mass destruction.” The Bavarian agents define weapons of mass destruction as “the spread of atomic, biological [and] chemical weapons of mass destruction.”Iran was termed a “risk country” in the 335-page Bavarian document outlining serious threats to the security and democracy of the state of Bavaria.German domestic intelligence agencies are situated in each of the country’s 16 states and are roughly equivalent to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).The Bavarian report noted that the country’s criminal customs police prevented an electronic beam-welding machine from being sold to Iran.“The machine can be used for the production of [missile] launch vehicles,” said the document.According to the report, extensive attempts were made “to disguise the actual customer in Iran” with respect to the machine. The real end-user was in Iran but the illicit activity said the end-user company was in Malaysia. The efforts to illegally bypass German export control regulations resulted in a criminal conviction of the director of the Bavarian-based company that sought to sell the welding machine to Iran.The Bavarian agency said it will continue “to monitor whether Iran consistently and consequently complies with the agreement signed in July 2015.”

