Coldplay to unveil new album with two shows in Jordan this month

One of the world's biggest rock bands, Coldplay, is set to debut their next album a short distance from Israel – across the Allenby Bridge in Amman, Jordan.



For their first-ever appearance in the Hashemite Kingdom, the British band will debut its upcoming double album, Everyday Life, with two shows on November 22 – a Sunrise concert and a Sunset concert, both of which will be streamed live on YouTube, according to a press release issued over the weekend.

"We're really excited to launch our new album in Jordan. It has always felt like the perfect place for these two special shows," the band announced in the release, adding that they chose Jordan for its natural beauty and historical and cultural significance, while also reflecting the Middle Eastern flavors and motifs that permeate the album's music and artwork.Jordan seems just as excited."We are honored that Jordan, the land of hospitality, home of Petra and the legendary Wadi Rum was chosen by Coldplay to debut their latest album, "said, Majd Shweikeh, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. "A hub for adventure, cultural, historical and faith-based tourism, Jordan is becoming the favorite location of international artists for music, film and festivals.""Having been picked by Coldplay to represent the spirituality and harmonious togetherness their music encompasses, wasn't that farfetched, as Jordan is a true advocate of peace," added Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, managing director of the Jordan Tourism Board.The location of the performance and whether tickets will be available or if it will be only an online exclusive, have not yet been disclosed.Coldplay were formed in 1997 and are currently the biggest-selling British band of the 21st century. They have won seven Grammys and eight Brit Awards."Everyday Life," split into "Sunrise" and "Sunset" albums, and will feature 16 songs, one of which is titled "Bani Adam" (Children of Adam) and is written in Arabic script inspired by the 1258 poem of the same name by Iranian poet Saadi Shirazi who was recognized for his artistic work that revolves around social responsibility and morality. Coldplay debuted two songs from the album on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.The band's frontman Chris Martin, has visited Israel several times, and in 2016, spent time at the Dead Sea, where he was rumored to be scouting out locations for a Coldplay show. Earlier this year, he visited an Arab-Jewish coexistence school in Jaffa and in 2017, attended a Tel Aviv concert by Nick Cave.Whether Martin and Coldplay will cross the Jordan River to perform in Israel and hear "Jerusalem bells a-ringing" as they sang in their hit 2008 song "Viva La Vida," remains to be seen.

