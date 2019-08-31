Controversy follows Trump's Iran satellite launch tweet





This tweet seemed designed to up the tension with Iran and imply the opposite of what the tweet said. Iran's regime will now be left guessing if the destruction of their prestige rocket was more than an accident. It also raises questions about how images of the aftermath of the explosion circulated this week, beginning on Thursday. An explosion took place in Semnan province destroying a rocket that Iran was hoping would send a satellite into space. Then US President Donald Trump tweeted about it, posting an image and claiming the US was not involved in the "catastrophic accident during final preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran."This tweet seemed designed to up the tension with Iran and imply the opposite of what the tweet said. Iran's regime will now be left guessing if the destruction of their prestige rocket was more than an accident. It also raises questions about how images of the aftermath of the explosion circulated this week, beginning on Thursday.

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One. pic.twitter.com/z0iDj2L0Y3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

Up until Trump ’s tweet it was thought that the satellite might have spotted this through good luck or “sharp eyes.” It now appears to be something more.

Trump’s tweet stirred controversy online because some suggested that the image might be classified or revealed intelligence that US intelligence agencies might not want out in public. A US defense official told CNBC that the image “appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image” and that it was included in the Friday intelligence briefing.



The image had already been mocked up to indicate different elements in the frame. In addition a map of Iran and a “north” arrow had been added. This was therefore not a raw intelligence image, it was one that had been prepared for the President or his team of advisors and officials.

Nevertheless questions remained about the level of detail in the image and why it differed from an earlier satellite image. Elements of Trump’s tweet suggest that it was not his normal tone and that the information was provided directly as the tweet was constructed, such as details about the “Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One.”

Previously information on the Semnan site had called it the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran’s Semnan province. The Nahid 1 satellite, which is alleged to be a telecommunications satellite by Iran, was supposed to launched to an orbit of 250km from Earth. It is not clear if the satellite itself survived the destruction. What is interesting is that details about the Semnan site appear in a book called Emerging Space Powers by Brian Harvey, Henk Smid and Theo Pirard and published in 2010.



At the time the site was less developed but it still contained command and control as well as trucks and a “transporter-erector” as well as four lightning tours with flood lights. A Google image from earlier this year or a previous year showed the site had been painted and there was Farsi written on the launch pad area.



The Trump image is a bit different, it shows that the pad has been painted again. A slogan meaning “national power” appears along one side of the launch area. It is so large that it is obviously intended to be seen from above, probably by satellites.

