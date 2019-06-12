Danon pens letter in response to Palestinian complaint to UN Security Council

"This is the deed to our land," stated Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations as he read from the Bible at the Security Council, April 29, 2019. (photo credit: screenshot)

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

During Jerusalem Day, which took place on June 1st, the Palestinian Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, penned a letter of complaint against the Israeli government to the United Nations Security Council.





"This 52-year, illegal occupation has caused immense suffering and misery for the Palestinian people," Mansour then called on the members of the council saying that, "We implore the international community to act before we have reached a point of no return."



In response to the letter, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon wrote his own to the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United Nations, Mansour Al-Otaibi, who currently holds the presidency of the council for the month of June - within the letter he explained the connection the Jewish people have to Jerusalem and the Land of Israel.

"Since King David made Jerusalem the capital of the Kingdom of Israel 3,000 years ago, the Jews have always lived in, built and defended the Holy City. Even after the Jews lost their sovereignty in the Land of Israel to the Roman sword, they still maintained a presence in Jerusalem, generation after generation," Danon said. "When the Arabs rejected UN resolution 181 in 1947, the local Arab population attacked the Jewish Quarter of the Old City and expelled its Jewish population. For nineteen years, Jerusalem's Old City was separated from its western neighborhoods by mines and barbed wire. It was not until 1967, when Israel overcame yet another Arab attempt to destroy the Jewish state, that Israel succeeded in reuniting and liberating Jerusalem."

"For the last 52 years, Jerusalem has been a city that champions and protects religious freedom and the right of all worshipers to pray in peace. This reality, unique in our region, exists only in the Jewish and democratic Israel. It is time the international community recognize that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel," Danon concluded.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



