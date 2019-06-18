Despite threats and troops, Iran, U.S. still trying to avoid war - analysis

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Cuban Missile Crisis was a study in how major enemies could use troop deployments to communicate both their resolve as well as their desire to avoid a broader conflict.



Even with the US announcement that it will deploy an additional 1,000 US troops to the region on top of the 1,500 troops and naval and aerial deployments it previously announced, and even with Iran's announcement on Monday that it is set to pass the 300 kilogram enriched uranium threshold, both sides are clearly still trying to engage in that same rational game.

Iran could have announced it would start enriching uranium to the 20% level, which would have shortened its breakout time to a nuclear bomb.It could have reduced IAEA access to its nuclear facilities.Tehran could have pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal or out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.It did none of those things, which means it is messaging its restraint to the US, though it did try to show off its resolve by announcing the exact date it will blow past the minimal enriched uranium limits and threatening more.The US could have announced a large troop deployment of tens of thousands or more, which could be enough for an invasion or to heighten the threat of invading Iran.It could have fired cruise missiles on select Iranian facilities in response to the second round of likely attacks by the Islamic Republic on Saudi and UAE area oil tankers.It could impose its own counter-deadline on Iran for when it will be ready to use force if Tehran does not restore its compliance with the 2015 deal's limits.But the Trump administration, like Iran, sufficed with symbolic actions showing resolve with restraint.During the Cuban Missile Crisis, the ongoing deployments which escalated in an extremely gradual manner and continually showed restraint were what gave the sides the space to find a point to back down and resolve the standoff without a massive war.The main difference is that Iran ignored Trump's emissary, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and that there is no red phone for the sides to speak directly to avoid a war.For those wanting to avoid open war, the hope is that this was not the final Iranian position, but merely a sign from the Islamic republic that this was too early a point for it to be willing to compromise as it is still hoping it will get the US to blink based on the premise that Trump is talking tough, but is afraid of war.July 7 - Iran's deadline for when it may escalate more if its economic situation is not improved - beckons.Whether the two sides can find a plausible compromise will likely depend on whether some other third party can arrive at the exact right moment and strike the right balance for each side both on the substance and on saving face in order to step back from the brink.