if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

EU parliament to vote on condemning Iran for massacring protesters

The MEP's office is currently working on drafting the resolution.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 20:04
View of the European Parliament during a plenary session in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
View of the European Parliament during a plenary session in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The European Parliament is set to vote on a resolution slamming the “violent crackdown of the recent protests by Iran,” following a decision made Monday.

After legislators from across the political spectrum voted in favor of the proposal by the European Conservatives and Reformists group, lawmakers plan to debate the resolution on Wednesday and hold a vote on Thursday, during the last session of 2019, being held in Strasbourg, France.

MEP Anna Fotyga, a member of the EU Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said the legislature should take a stand against the Iranian regime’s brutality without delay.

“Our voice raised timely to defend protesting Iranians is a matter of life or death for many imprisoned and still suffering insecurity,” Fotyga said, speaking in English. “We already know that around 1,500 people have been killed in Iran during the recent crackdown.”

Fotyga described herself as “a person of long-standing experience of protests against Communism,” and therefore, she added: “I know how vital and how important our voice is for those suffering.”

The MEP's office is currently working on drafting the resolution.

The American Jewish Committee’s Transantlantic Institute praised the European parliament’s decision, with its Director Daniel Schwammenthal calling the move “crucial,” and a vote “to stand up for democracy and human rights in Iran.”

“Until now, the European Union has been incomprehensibly reticent to condemn the regime’s violence,” Schwammenthal said. “It’s now incumbent upon the European Parliament to clearly state that Europe stands with the people of Iran and not its oppressors. The protests that have erupted are to a large degree triggered by the fact that the regime isn’t investing in the welfare of its own people but instead has used its scarce resources to fund terror groups like Hezbollah, assist the Assad regime in ethnically cleansing Syria and exporting its brutal methods to the region.”

Earlier this month, on a trip to Portugal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the protests across Iran are a sign that the American "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran is working, lamented that European countries are trying to circumvent sanctions.

"They should be ashamed of themselves. While people are risking their lives and dying on the streets of Teheran, they are giving sustenance and support to this radical regime," Netanyahu said.


Tags Iran Middle East European Parliament
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by