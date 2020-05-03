The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently

The statement came three days after the military said 10 personnel were killed or wounded in an attack near Bir al-Abd in North Sinai. Islamic State claimed the attack.

By REUTERS  
MAY 3, 2020 16:58
Military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt, December 1, 2017.
Military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt, December 1, 2017. Picture taken December 1, 2017.
(photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/ REUTERS)
CAIRO - Egypt's military said on Sunday that 15 of its men had died or been wounded in operations in the Sinai Peninsula recently, and that 126 suspected militants had been killed.
The military publishes updates on its operations in Sinai every few months, without giving a specific time frame.
The statement came three days after the military said 10 personnel were killed or wounded in an attack near Bir al-Abd in North Sinai. Islamic State claimed the attack.
The Interior Ministry later said 18 suspected militants had been killed in a shootout near Bir al-Abd.
Militants loyal to Islamic State are active in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling an insurgency for years.
 
Egyptian president Abdel Fateh al-Sisi has waged extensive military operations against Islamic State terrorists in Sinai, who despite their small size in the peninsula, is considered to be one of the most effective ISIS affiliates outside Syria and Iraq, and have carried out numerous deadly attacks on Egyptian security forces.

Israel has a 240-kilometre border with the  Sinai Peninsula, and Cairo and Jerusalem have cooperated closely in the fight against terrorists since Sisi rose to power in 2014.

Human rights organisations accuse Egypt of carrying out extrajudicial executions, forced evictions and collective punishment as part of the crackdown.
The military has denied such accusations, saying it takes the lives of civilians into consideration during operations.


