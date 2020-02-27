The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Egypt's Hosni Mubarak was no Cleopatra

Middle Israel: Unlike Cleopatra, Mubarak’s political toolbox did not include seduction, and he also never faced an invading general, let alone slept with one.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 21:50
AN ANTI-GOVERNMENT protester defaces a picture of then-Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in Alexandria, in 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN ANTI-GOVERNMENT protester defaces a picture of then-Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in Alexandria, in 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
"How strangely awake I feel,” said the filmic Cleopatra in the brief moments between her suicide and death. It is “as if living had been just a long dream,” she went on, the snake that just bit her slipping away, “someone else’s dream – now finished at last.”
Hosni Mubarak’s 91 years were nothing like Cleopatra’s 39, not only because of his own long dream’s extensiveness, but because his life was the opposite of what made Egypt’s last Pharaoh the heroine of more than a hundred films, operas, ballets and plays.
Unlike Cleopatra, Mubarak’s political toolbox did not include seduction, and he also never faced an invading general, let alone slept with one. If there is anything he took from Egyptian history’s physical fixtures it is the pyramids’ immovability and the blank face of the Sphinx.
Mubarak’s political career actually was underpinned by the same challenge Cleopatra faced, only his handling of this challenge was entirely different, and ended tragically – for him, for Egypt, and for the rest of the Arab world.
HISTORY’S DEMAND from both leaders was to find a troubled Egypt’s place in a transforming world: Cleopatra faced the rise of Rome; Mubarak faced the rise of freedom.
Cleopatra was underrated by chauvinist writers who overplayed her femininity and underplayed her statesmanship. In fact, she was a sober strategist who detected Rome’s emergence as her world’s sole superpower, and set out to prevent Egypt’s decline into a Roman vassal. Her only misfortune was that the allies she bedded were killed, one (Julius Caesar) at home, the other (Mark Antony) at sea.
With Mubarak it was the other way around: He had the right allies, but no grasp of history’s direction, and no vision with which to answer its call.
Like the cinematic Chauncey, the gardener who became president in Jerzy Kosinski’s Being There, Mubarak became president not because of his merits, but because he was there. Yes, he commanded the Egyptian Air Force during the Yom Kippur War, but his role in the war paled compared with that of Field Marshal Mohamed Abdel Ghani el-Gamasy, who planned and oversaw the crossing of the Suez Canal.
Yet when Anwar Sadat chose a deputy, he preferred the much less original, critical, and potentially threatening Mubarak. Being there paid off again when Sadat was assassinated, as Mubarak was sucked into the presidency, where he grazed for 30 years.
As president, Mubarak preserved his predecessor’s estate. It was no small thing, especially from Israel’s viewpoint. Peace survived, even after the Golan Heights’ annexation and Lebanon’s invasion. Mubarak also stayed in the exact geopolitical position where Sadat left him, after defecting from East to West.
Strategic passivity worked well for eight years, during which Mubarak earned global respect for his balance, poise and disdain for adventure. But then came Mubarak’s Cleopatra moment, though not in the form of Europeans knocking on Egypt’s door, but in the form of Europeans knocking down a wall.
THE FALL of the Berlin Wall was the first of two alarm bells that history rang in Mubarak’s ears.
In 1989 Mubarak saw with the rest of the world how his friend, Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, was driven from office by people power and gunned down by a rebels’ court. The thought that he, too, might someday face a similar fate may or may not have crossed his mind, but he clearly never prepared for that prospect.
The second alarm bell was sounded in 2001 with the 9/11 attacks. Though the world saw in him the most important Arab leader of the day, Mubarak never got down to the business of changing the direction of the Arab world, as its fundamentalists’ assault on civilization begged.
The Arab world’s social plagues – tyranny, under-education, cronyism, clannishness, bigotry, misogyny, and the poverty all these collectively spawned – thus continued to fester.
When the people he neglected unseated him, the population of 40 million that Mubarak inherited from Sadat had become 90 million. Nearly half of them were illiterate, hardly one in 10 owned a bank account, millions of university graduates were jobless, and the land that in Cleopatra’s time was the Roman Empire’s breadbasket was importing annually $2 billion worth of wheat.
MUBARAK’S Egypt begged three revolutions previously launched in Iran, Turkey, and India.
Demographically, Mubarak should have been inspired by Iran’s imposition of family planning on its Islamist conservatives. The mullahs began distributing contraceptive pills, implants and condoms after Ayatollah Khomeini’s death, ultimately slashing population growth from an annual 3% to 0.7%.
Educationally, Mubarak should have been inspired by Turkey’s defeat of illiteracy, when Kemal Ataturk turned a society that was 90% illiterate into what now is a fully literate nation.
Economically, Mubarak should have launched India’s kind of Green Revolution that since the 1960s has made the subcontinent self-sufficient in food grains.
Mubarak had 30 years in which to complete these revolutions, none of which he ever began. It was a failure of vision that will likely be remembered as an emblem of the broader, postcolonial Arab world’s tragedy, whose unelected leaders were busy looking after themselves while the rest of mankind raced ahead.
At the same time, he will also be recalled as the war hero who, even after the people drove him from power and readied to try and possibly execute him, refused to leave his homeland, insisting he would die and be buried in Egypt.
That quest was, incidentally, also the will of Mark Antony, who indeed ended up buried in Egypt after taking his life and dying in his beloved Cleopatra’s arms. The Roman’s will, exposed in the Senate as part of an approaching civil war’s propagandist prelude, scandalized him.
Mubarak’s burial wish was no scandal. It was an inept leader’s surrender note, and a genuine patriot’s last hurrah.
www.MiddleIsrael.net
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019) is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Egypt Hosni Mubarak history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by