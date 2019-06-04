Ex-Mossad chief Yatom: Israel still alone with Iran despite new US forces

DANNY YATOM.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Focusing on the “US withdrew forces from the region” in Syria and elsewhere, former Mossad chief Danny Yatom made it clear on Tuesday that he views Israel as being mostly alone in dealing with military threats from Iran, despite new US deployments.
Speaking to the Jerusalem Post after his speech at the ISDEF conference organized by the Avnon group in Tel Aviv, Yatom clarified that he viewed the newly announced US deployments as weak from an Israeli defense standpoint.
He said that many of them had not even occurred yet and were only intended deployments.
Further, he said that previously the US deployed larger forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, including serious ground troop commitments, all of which have been withdrawn.
Recently, the US deployed additional naval vessels and aircraft to deter Iran from attacking US forces in the region as part of the nuclear standoff between the countries.
In addition, the US announced that it would be introducing 1,500 troops into the region, as tensions arose.
However, none of the troops have been transferred here and clarifications by US defense officials indicated that they were intelligence and missile defense support personnel, not ground forces.
Yatom’s point appeared to be that the forces were deployed only to protect US personnel in the region, and that Israel would still be solely responsible for dealing with Iranian conventional military threats from within Syria, via Hezbollah and from potential future nuclear threats.
