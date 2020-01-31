The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Experts: 2020 budget will not fix Lebanon’s economy

Prepared by previous government, plan ‘does little to alleviate country’s dire financial situation,’ they say

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 31, 2020 01:44
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab attends a parliament session at the parliament building in downtown Beirut (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab attends a parliament session at the parliament building in downtown Beirut
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
The 2020 Lebanese state budget approved by the legislature this week, which forecasts a 6% deficit, will not solve the country’s economic crisis, experts say.
 
Rabih Haber, CEO and general manager of the Statistics Lebanon polling and research company, and owner and general manager of the lebanonfiles.com news site, believes this is because the budget was prepared several months ago by the previous government. 

“Usually, the [current] government prepares the budget and discusses it. The new government [recently sworn in] only discussed it,” he said.

Haber explains that this irregularity is due to the fact that Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who assumed office on January 21, faces severe time pressures. 

“They have a set time period to pass the budget. Otherwise, they would have to use the budget for 2019, which the international community wouldn’t accept,” he said in a reference to the $11 billion in soft loans and grants other countries pledged in April 2018 if
Lebanon fulfilled certain conditions, including steps to eliminate corruption.

Lawmaker Ibrahim Kanaan, chairman of the Finance and Budget Parliamentary Commission, said such steps were taken into account for the new budget.

“Every sort of public and government institution… was placed under the scrutiny of the Court of Audit… as was every public expenditure,” he told The Media Line, explaining that this “brings accountability and transparency to Lebanon at the highest levels.”

While Kanaan says that most of the 20 trillion Lebanese pound ($16b.-17b.) budget would go toward government salaries, servicing the gross public debt of $89.5b. and shrinking the deficit, he explained that the government was spending $700 million less than last year and would not reduce services to citizens.

Lebanon’s public debt is equal to more than 150% of the country’s GDP, one of the highest ratios in the world. Unemployment is rampant.

“Public services won’t be reduced because we believe that there was a lot of accumulated overspending from over the years that has not been scrutinized for some time,” Kanaan said.

“The significant fiscal cuts,” he continued, “will help Lebanon in this time of crisis. There are some reforms that will help account-holders at the banks, and some other reforms will bring in more revenues.”

Many Lebanese are paid in dollars. Since October, a cash shortage has meant that commercial banks have allowed account holders to withdraw only a few hundred dollars a week and have blocked most transfers abroad.

However, Haber said that taxes were the biggest issue with the budget, as they might not generate as much revenue as the government expects.

“One problem is they are not sure if they can collect money from the various taxes. This is the most important thing. Second, there are a lot of taxes in this budget,” he said.

Kanaan feels the 2020 budget lays the groundwork for more reforms to come.

“All in all,” he said, “it’s a starting point that will be completed by the government taking measures in the future.”

Kanaan said these measures include changes to public-private partnership (PPP) laws to improve services, and laws to curb corruption. Four or five of these steps are nearly finalized and will be pursued next month.

Nevertheless, Marwan Mikhael, an economist and lecturer at Saint Joseph University in Beirut, said the severe economic distress in the country was not truly being addressed.

“The issue… is that the previous government that prepared the budget didn’t want to take any action regarding the crisis, so it is left to the current government,” he told The Media Line.

Demonstrators in the streets, who want the entire political system changed, are not pleased.

“The protestors know that this budget was prepared by the previous government,” Mikhael said.

He added that to fix the economy, the government needed to, among other things, cut interest rates, end the free exchange of
Lebanese pounds into US dollars – which is what caused the shortage of American currency – and establish new public regulatory bodies for sectors such as electricity and commercial aviation.
For more stories go to themedialine.org
 


Tags Budget Lebanon economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by